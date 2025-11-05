CIBN Confers Honorary Fellowship on Parallex Bank Chairman

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has conferred an Honorary Fellowship on the Chairman, Board of Directors of Parallex Bank Limited, Dr. Adeola Phillips, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and contributions to Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors.

The investiture ceremony, which held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, National Theatre, Lagos, brought together leading figures in banking, business, and public policy. The President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, congratulated the honourees, noting that each recipient had “distinctly earned the honour through their dedication, ethical leadership, and immense contributions to the banking industry and Nigeria’s economy at large.”

According to Prof. Olanrewaju, the honorary fellows exemplify “the values of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence,” which the Institute seeks to promote across the nation’s financial system. He encouraged them to continue serving as role models and to support the Institute’s mission of deepening capacity and trust within the financial services sector.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, called on the banking industry to increase investment in young Nigerians, describing them as “the engine of the nation’s future economy.” Aboyeji emphasized that empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs would “sustain the growth of the financial ecosystem and redefine how banking supports national development.”

In her response, Phillips expressed gratitude to the CIBN for the recognition, describing it as “a call to greater service.” She said, “This honour is an encouragement to continue advancing excellence, integrity, and innovation in leadership. I remain committed to fostering ethical banking practices, empowering professionals, and contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic growth.”