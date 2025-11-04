Trump Says US May Deploy Airstrikes, Ground Troops in Nigeria

•Service chiefs, NSA declare Nigeria welcomes all support to crush insurgency

•Abdullahi Sule refutes genocide claims

•ADC, Obi blame Tinubu

•ACF calls for judicial panel of inquiry, says Nigeria not US colony

•NNPP cautions leaders on utterances against Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh, Chucks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos and Yinka Kolawole in Oshogbo





US President, Donald Trump, yesterday doubled down on his claim that Christians are being killed “in very large numbers”, and hinted at military intervention, noting that airstrikes as well as having US military boots on the ground in Nigeria were options that were being considered.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump maintained that the US military “could be” deployed to Nigeria or carry out air strikes to stop what he called the killing of large numbers of Christians.

The comments followed his posting on Truth Social last week claiming that radical Islamists were committing “mass slaughter” and Christianity is “facing an existential threat” in the West African nation.

Asked whether he envisioned troops on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria, Trump responded: “Could be. I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria…They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

Trump made the comment as he headed back to Washington after a weekend at his vacation home in Florida.

But Nigeria has said that while it welcomes help tackling Islamist insurgents, America must respect its sovereignty, pushing back against the claims of religious intolerance and defending the country’s efforts to protect religious freedom.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” President Bola Tinubu said in a statement, at the beginning of the matter.

Already, the US has placed Nigeria on the list of countries “of particular concern” due to the alleged violations of religious freedom. The list also includes North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan and China.

However, the threat by the US President to intervene militarily in the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria continued to attract mixed reactions yesterday, with several prominent Nigerians as well as institutions expressing divergent views on the matter.

Service Chiefs, NSA Seek Support to Crush Insurgency

Also yesterday, Nigeria’s service chiefs said that every support meant to crush the insecurity in parts of the country will be welcome by Nigeria, but insisted that no Christian is being singled out for persecution in the country.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, who spoke shortly after a meeting coordinated by the The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, stated that although Nigeria continues to face some level of insecurity, especially terrorism, the security apparatus was doing its best to checkmate the problem.

Having reorganised the leadership of some of the military heads, Oluyede noted that Nigeria is now more than ever, ready to tackle the challenges head-on, describing his colleagues as seasoned and noting that they will add impetus to the war against insurgency.

“I want to assure Nigerians that going forward, we are going to add more to what we have done and ensure that we checkmate these acts of terrorism within Nigeria. Terrorism is a global problem, there are several countries that are challenged in that respect and it calls for collective efforts.

“So, if we have countries out there who are ready to support Nigeria, we are willing to have them on board to help us checkmate the acts of terrorism within the space of Nigeria. So, we welcome everybody’s support,“ Oluyede, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said.

THISDAY learnt that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, coordinated the high-level meeting with the service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies in Abuja, amid growing international attention on Nigeria’s internal security situation.

Although the details of the closed-door session were not immediately made public, the meeting was believed to have focused on recent reports suggesting that Trump directed American defence authorities to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria.

Gov Abdullahi Sule Refutes US Genocide Claims, Adeleke Seeks Peaceful Engagement

In a reaction, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who spoke with Arise News yesterday, dismissed claims of religious genocide in Nigeria as false and damaging, maintaining that the country’s internal security challenges have nothing to do with religion.

Sule stressed that the recent allegations of killings and genocide circulating in the US pushed by certain elements in the US were based on wrong information shared with foreign legislators.

He stressed: “Unfortunately, they got the wrong information and are working with it…There is definitely nothing like religious genocide in Nigeria. These claims often come from politicians or frustrated individuals who don’t understand the consequences of their statements. When you go to the root of most conflicts, you find they are not as presented. Everybody knows there is no genocide of any religion anywhere in Nigeria.”

Also yesterday, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state appealed for renewed diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the US over the recent security situation in the country.

In a statement issued over the recent threat of security and diplomatic actions against Nigeria by Trump, Adeleke said: “I appeal to the Presidency of the United States of America to support Nigeria to fully implement the recently developed national security strategy. The new strategy is comprehensive and capable of taking on the monster of banditry and terroristic killings in many parts of the country.”

The governor who commiserated with families of victims across the northern region said the American intervention is a wake-up call to rigorously implement new security measures and forceful counter-terrorism actions in partnership with diplomatic allies, adding that “we need help from the United States and others to solve the terrorism challenge.

He added: “Nigeria suffers from unfortunate killings across Northern Nigeria which has claimed lives of many innocent citizens. We believe a high-powered engagement at the presidential level will particularly open to the American government the ongoing security operations, successes and challenges Nigeria is facing in the fight against terrorism.

“We need our international partners to expand their support for the Nigerian security agencies and its political leadership to face national security challenges. Peaceful interface between Abuja and Washington holds the key rather than military intervention by the American government.”

Adeleke lauded the Nigerian presidency for its diplomatic moves to douse the tension and address genuine concerns of its Western partners, especially the US.

“This is the time to unite as a nation to support the national leadership to frontally address internal and external threats for the protection of the citizenry. This is the time to back the President to enforce the letters and spirit of the constitution in all facets of national life. We need peace, not war to deepen our democracy and protect our citizens”, the governor said.

ADC Blames Tinubu for Ongoing Face-off

In its reaction, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has held Tinubu’s administration responsible for Nigeria’s recent designation by Trump as a ‘country of particular concern,’ blaming worsening insecurity and diplomatic failures for plunging the nation into global disrepute.

The opposition party said nearly 15,000 Nigerians have lost their lives to violent attacks since Tinubu took office in 2023, accusing his government of neglecting its most sacred duty to protect lives and property.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the US’ decision reflected deep international worry over Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights record and security situation, as well as the administration’s seeming inability to respond with the urgency and empathy the crisis demands.

“We are guided by the painful reality that what is truly at stake are the thousands of human lives lost to insecurity in Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion, or region. We therefore seize this moment to honour the memory of all the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC described Trump’s designation as a wake-up call, stressing that in today’s world, human rights and security concerns go beyond national borders and that a nation’s dignity is now measured not only by its economy but also by how it values human life.

“President Trump’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the global concern for the sanctity of human life and the fundamental duty of national governments to protect citizens within their borders. The dignity of nations is now measured by their willingness and capacity to protect their own people,” the party said.

The ADC expressed concern that under Tinubu’s leadership, insecurity had deepened across the country, with communities displaced, worshippers killed in sacred spaces, and terrorist groups extending their reach beyond the North into the Middle Belt and other regions.

Citing the October 31, 2025, terror attack in Kwara State, claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, the party said the incident was evidence that the situation had spiralled out of control.

“Entire communities have been sacked; worshippers slaughtered in sacred spaces; and bandits now control vast territories, imposing taxes on citizens with impunity. Boko Haram, once declared ‘technically degraded,’ is regaining strength, while new international terror groups openly claim successful attacks on Nigerian soil,” the ADC stated.

While acknowledging that the insecurity problem predated Tinubu’s tenure, the party accused the President of worsening it through denial, poor accountability, and lack of compassion for victims.

“The insecurity crisis did not begin under President Tinubu, but he has failed to acknowledge its worsening under his watch or accept responsibility. Instead, Nigerians have been met with excuses, silence, indifference, and political posturing that mock the tragedy of victims and their families,” it said.

The ADC also criticised the government’s foreign policy direction, pointing to what it called ‘diplomatic inertia,’ noting that more than two years into Tinubu’s term, several key embassies remain without ambassadors.

“Why has the government failed to appoint ambassadors to key countries more than two years into its term? How can an administration boasting of record revenues still cite lack of funds as an excuse? Why has foreign policy become so personalised, focused on the president’s image rather than Nigeria’s interests?” Abdullahi queried.

The party further decried Nigeria’s waning influence in West Africa, saying the country’s leadership role within ECOWAS had weakened significantly.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria’s leadership status in Africa has sharply declined. Nothing illustrates this more than the fracturing of ECOWAS under his watch. A region that once looked up to Nigeria for guidance on democracy and security now watches us fumble with our own crises,” the party lamented.

To restore stability, the ADC called for sweeping reforms, including an overhaul of the security architecture, the appointment of qualified ambassadors, a foreign policy reset, and renewed economic focus anchored on accountability and institutional integrity.

“We must act now, with courage, clarity, and an unyielding commitment to protect the lives and dignity of every Nigerian. Certainly, Nigeria cannot continue like this,” the party added.

While appealing for international support, the ADC urged the US and other world powers to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s democracy rather than imposing punitive measures.

“We appreciate President Trump and other world leaders for their concern about the security situation in our country. However, mobilising or threatening military intervention would be counterproductive, undermining our democratic aspirations and long-term unity,” the ADC said.

The party warned that with insecurity rising, global confidence declining, and what it described as a government ‘obsessed with propaganda and self-celebration,’ Nigeria was running out of time to prevent total collapse unless urgent, decisive action was taken.

CPPE: US Military Threat against Nigeria Unwarranted

Also, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has described the recent threat of military actions against Nigeria by the US as unwarranted, counterproductive and economically destabilising.

The Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, said that unilateral military action would destabilise Nigeria’s economy, threaten regional stability, and aggravate humanitarian conditions.

Yusuf pointed out that the constructive path forward lies in diplomacy, partnership, and shared commitment to peace, development, and mutual respect for sovereignty.

He said: “The US threat of military intervention in Nigeria is unwarranted, counterproductive, and economically destabilising. It is a disproportionate response that fails to reflect the complexity of Nigeria’s internal security dynamics.”

Yusuf said that such statements would send unsettling signals to investors, heighten risk perception, and undermine confidence in Nigeria’s economy. He advised the federal government to continue to strengthen internal security architecture and governance, adding that any external engagement should be cooperative and not coercive.

He added: “The recent threat of possible military action against Nigeria by the President of the United States, President Donald Trump, carries far-reaching implications for the Nigerian economy and investor confidence.

“Although the statement appears to have been made on the basis of incomplete intelligence and misjudged assumptions, its source — the President of the United States — magnifies its potential impact.”

He emphasised that regardless of its inaccuracy, the pronouncement has already generated economic, diplomatic, and perception consequences for Nigeria.

“The statement risks undermining the country’s image as a stable investment destination, unsettling financial markets, and eroding confidence among both domestic and international investors,” he said.

The CPPE argued that Nigeria’s security challenges are complex, multifaceted, and asymmetrical and do not constitute a conventional war scenario but rather involve overlapping issues.

These issues, according to the organisation, include insurgency and terrorism, farmer–herder clashes, ethnic and communal conflicts, banditry and kidnapping as well as armed robbery and boundary disputes, adding that the victims of these conflicts cut across all religious and ethnic lines, underscoring that the crises are not state-engineered but socio-economic and governance-driven.

Yusuf said: “The Nigerian government has consistently prioritised security — with defense and security allocations constituting the highest share of recent national budgets. Any suggestion of government complicity in these atrocities is grossly misleading and unfair to the present administration.

“A nuanced understanding of the country’s complex security landscape is essential before any external actor contemplates military intervention.”

He also said that the risks and economic implications of US military action would undermine investor’s confidence and perception.

“Even the mere threat of military action by a global superpower has inflicted significant reputational damage on Nigeria’s image as a safe and viable investment destination. Such rhetoric can trigger declines in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, capital flight from portfolio and equity investors, a decline in venture capital and startup funding and heightened country risk ratings and investor anxiety,” he said.

Yusuf said that it would also have repercussions on Nigeria’s financial market. According to him, “market volatility would likely intensify as investors reassess Nigeria’s risk profile.

“Likely consequences include falling stock market valuations, rising country risk premiums and insurance costs, higher sovereign bond yields, Naira depreciation due to capital outflows and portfolio reversals and macroeconomic stability risks,” he said.

He noted that an escalation in perceived geopolitical risk could tighten financial conditions and distort macroeconomic indicators. “Nigeria may, therefore, experience rising interest rates, weakened currency and higher inflationary pressures, reduced foreign reserves and lower external buffers, pressure on fiscal balances from increased defense spending and lower investment inflows,” the CPPE boss stated.

Obi Links Current Situation to Incompetent Leadership

In the same vein, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general polls, Peter Obi, has spoken on the raging controversy over the designation of Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern by the US, saying the situation is a consequence of a lack of competent and committed leadership, as well as poor deployment of available resources.

Writing on his X handle on Monday, the former LP standard bearer said: “The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC) and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern. There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property.

‘’According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023 and as I have repeatedly lamented, the unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop. It is equally important to state that the terrible situation is significantly avoidable with competent leadership and governance.

‘’While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of APC APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed, a Nation where peace, truth and justice reign!

“As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter.

‘’The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic and any other plausible engagement by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns. Both countries must work in concert and expeditiously towards that purpose.’’

NNPP Cautions Leaders on Utterances against Nigeria

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday said Nigerian leaders should not see the US military invasion threat on Nigeria as an issue for politics, rather they should speak and stand in defence of the nation.

NNPP Founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Aniebonam spoke against the backdrop of controversies and different views on the US military invasion threat of Nigeria on Friday, over alleged Christian Genocide.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the invasion threat of Nigeria by the US military has led to deep arguments in Nigeria and across the globe.

The NNPP founder noted that in matters affecting Nigeria’s international image and safety, a matter of such magnitude of military invasion, politicians and opinion leaders must guard their utterances and join in seeking solution.

He said there is a need for public opinion leaders and politicians to be cautious in matters affecting the country, noting that insecurity in Nigeria is not a religious matter.

“Indeed, the level of insecurity is quite high but it is not about Christians or Muslims as viewed by the US president. Nigeria is doing a lot to fight insecurity, kidnapping, human organ trafficking, killings by agitators in various regions and most importantly, the President Bola Tinubu’s administration has continued to fight the issue, even with the recent change of service chiefs.

‘We must join hands and support our government to overcome the challenges. Trump must be aware of the consequences of invading Nigeria, and its multiplier effect on the regional and global world economy, life and property of Nigerians,” he said.

The NNPP chieftain stated that he believed that Trump’s threat is a wake up call for Nigerian Leaders, governors, lawmakers, council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders to be more proactive and decisive in joining hands to stop the menace.

“Insecurity is not insurmountable. Nigeria could have overcome this threat long ago but the division, politics and religious differences affected outcomes of the fight. The blame games made those who should assist security agencies to sit back and look for reasons to criticise a situation that affects all.

“This is no longer about propaganda or name calling of President Tinubu, or Trump, it should be about lessons learnt from his threat and what we can do together as a people about the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians. We must all take a stand today to stop the senseless killings nationwide. All of us must help in our little ways,” Aniebonam added.

ACF to US: Nigeria Is Not Your Colony, Calls for Judicial Panel

Besides, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday urged the US to be cautious in its dealings with Nigeria, stressing that the country is not a colony of the Trump-led nation.

Speaking during a visit to Arise Television on its forthcoming 25th anniversary, the organisation also urged the federal government to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the claims by all the parties.

By doing this, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the ACF, Bashir Dalhatu, argued, those who have made those claims would have the opportunity to put out their evidence in an open and transparent manner. However, he noted that those who are alleging genocide should have approached the United Nations (UN) instead of the US.

“I would have also thought that those who had made this complaint had gone to the United Nations instead of the United States of America. We are not a colony of the United States. We do not owe the United States any explanation as to how we run our domestic affairs.

“What we are doing, however, is to make sure that the world understands the true nature of these conflicts. There are so many conflicts in Nigeria and you can easily paint a picture and emphasise it. But as to this particular one, all of us here, because we are Nigerians, we know that is not true.

“We also know, in the last 15 years, the conflict in the North-east. Boko Haram is not targeted at Christians. It is not targeted at Muslims. These are insurgents who want to make headlines every day.

“In doing so, they don’t care whether they kill a Muslim or a Christian. But they are operating in a predominantly Muslim area, so their victims are predominantly Muslims. Of course, there are Christians. But for an insurgent, he doesn’t care whether he kills a Muslim or a Christian,” he argued.