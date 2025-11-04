The Nigerian Legal Awards 2025, Slated for November 9

The ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2025 returns this year to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the legal profession; celebrating Lawyers who power businesses and shape economies.

The Publisher of Esquire Legal Magazine, Mr Lere Fashola, said in a release that “This year’s edition reinforces our commitment to spotlighting the transformative role of legal excellence in shaping commerce, justice, and national progress”.

Honouring Excellence, Integrity, and Impact

Among this year’s distinguished and very special honourees are:

• Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Lawyer and Former Minister of Works of Nigeria

• Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

• Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation

• Alhaji Hamed Raji, SAN, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award

• Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Honourable Attorney- General of Ondo State

• Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, honoured as Legal Amazon of the Year, a recognition dedicated to exceptional female Lawyers.

Institutional Awardees include:

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zenith Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Rendeavour Nigeria & Alaro City, and Oando Plc, among others.

A Tradition of Credibility and Distinction

Since its inception, the Nigerian Legal Awards has established itself as a legacy event within the legal and business community, celebrating exceptional individuals and institutions that exemplify professional excellence, ethics, and innovation.

Over the years, the Awards have honoured legal icons such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Aare Afe Babalola, SAN; the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN; Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN; late Hon. Justice Muhammed Uwais, CJN (Rtd) and Hon. Justice Alfa Belgore, CJN (Rtd).

The Law Firm Practice Area Categories

This flagship segment celebrates law firms and practice groups that have demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and commercial impact over the past 18 months. The category is deal-driven, assessing how legal solutions have directly influenced the success of clients’ businesses.

The Nigerian Rising Stars: 40 Under 40 Category

The Nigerian Rising Stars Award recognises 40 exceptional Lawyers of Nigerian descent under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and remarkable promise early in their careers. These are young professionals whose reputation, influence, and intellectual brilliance embody the finest ideals of the legal profession. Nominees are drawn from both local and international organisations — including law firms, corporations, NGOs, and regulatory agencies.

The Editors’ Merit Awards

This prestigious category honours distinguished individuals who represent the highest ideals of the legal profession – integrity, excellence, and enduring impact. The Editors’ Merit Awards celebrate legacies that transcend legal mastery to include transformative contributions to governance, policy, and national development.

Event Details

The event will hold on 9th November, 2025 at the Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.