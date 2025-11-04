NLNG Targets Young Nigerians with $20,000 Prize for Creative Arts

NLNG has stated that the new ‘The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts’ will target young Nigerians with the aim of inspiring them to tell stories that redefine the nation’s image.

In a statement, the company announced that the prize, a new category under its sponsored ‘The Nigeria Prizes’ will target emerging Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35 and challenge young Nigerians to produce documentary films that celebrate the nation’s identity.

The prize’s cycle which will commence in February 2026 with a call for entry, alongside the other prizes like The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature and comes with the award money of $20,000.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, explained that the initiative reflects NLNG’s deep commitment to nurturing creative capital as part of national development.

“The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts is an invitation for young Nigerians to own their narrative, to show the world our complexity, our brilliance, and our resilience through film. This Prize symbolises NLNG’s belief that storytelling is nation-building that every frame, every voice, and every perspective matters in the shaping of who we are and who we aspire to be,” Horsfall said.

She emphasised that the initiative bridges Nigeria’s dynamic youth population and the broader creative industry, strengthening the nation’s voice globally while promoting unity and understanding through storytelling.