New Era for Niger Rep. Football as FIFA Opens Two Mini-pitches in Niamey

The West African country of Niger Republic witnessed historic moment in their football history after global soccer governing body, FIFA, on Friday inaugurated two mini-pitches as part of the FIFA Arenas project

The two pitches situated at the CES 22 Talladje and CES 9 Harobanda primary school, both in the capital Niamey, ensures Niger becomes one of the 11 Member Associations to benefit from the initiative which has one of key projects under the FIFA Forward programme.

The ultramodern sustainable facilities will provide students with a safe and inspiring space to hone their football skills, giving a ray of hope to about 10,000 youth in communities within the two schools.

The project is expected to impact positively and allowing youth from surrounding communities to play football in ideal conditions, promoting social inclusion, personal growth, and passion for sport.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, cited the project as a watershed moment for football development in the West African country.

“Congratulations to the Nigerien Football Federation (FENIFOOT). You are part of our Starting 11—the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate their own FIFA Arena mini-pitches. You are contributing to a project capable of changing the lives of millions of children,” Infantino said.

His declaration was echoed by Issaka Adamou, FENIFOOT President who said the landmark project will mark a new chapter for grassroots football development in the country.

“When football becomes an educational tool, it’s a whole country preparing its youth’s future. Niger is committed to inclusive, dynamic, and civic-minded schooling through the power of sport. Integrating football into schools to strengthen civic education, social inclusion, and youth development through sport allows Niger to take a major step forward with FIFA for grassroots education and football.”

The FIFA Arena project is part of a global initiative to build mini-pitches worldwide, in line with the commitment made by the FIFA President Infantino at the Sustainable Sport Summit in Paris in July 2024. The project supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by offering more play opportunities to children, especially in disadvantaged urban and rural areas.

The Starting Eleven code-named from the 11 players commencing a game has seen Member Associations (MA’s) such as Georgia, Thailand and Paraguay inaugurating similar FIFA Arena mini-pitches. The project is being rolled out globally with the goal of installing at least 1,000 new mini pitches by 2031.

In Africa, Niger is the third Africa country to benefit from the initiative after Algeria and recently, Liberia.

The FIFA Arena comes under the bigger FIFA Forward scheme launched in 2016, and seeks to fairly redistribute FIFA’s revenues to its 211 member associations. Dubbed the world’s largest sports development programme, it is in line with FIFA’s plans to invest a record USD 5 billion in football by the end of 2026.

Similar views were shared by Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA Chief Member Association Officer who remarked “I’m delighted to see Nigerien youth inaugurate these FIFA Arena mini pitches today. These brand-new spaces offer Niamey’s children a safe and inspiring environment to play and grow through football.

Meanwhile, construction of FENIFOOT’s new headquarters, funded by the FIFA Forward programme, is progressing steadily as the six-storey facility will offer a professional and structured environment for football development in the country.

“The FIFA Forward programme is tangibly transforming football in all FIFA member countries. In Niger, the new FENIFOOT headquarters and mini pitches in Niamey illustrate FIFA’s commitment to making football truly global, inclusive, and sustainable by investing in infrastructure that strengthen the football landscape,” highlighted Gelson Fernandes, Deputy FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director for Africa.

The state-of-the-art building aligns with FENIFOOT’s strategy to improve infrastructure, enhance working conditions for staff and regional league personnel, and expand accommodation capacity at the technical center. With a total cost of nearly USD 4.2 million, the project is fully funded by FIFA Forward and will take at least 12 months to complete.