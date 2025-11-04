APC Delta North Endorses Creation of Anioma State as Sixth S-East State

•Anioma ready for statehood

Louis Achi





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Delta North Senatorial District has fully backed the creation of Anioma State, proposed to become the sixth state in Nigeria’s Southeast geopolitical zone.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on State Creation, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the APC Delta North Chairman, Chief Adizue Eluaka, declared that Anioma is “ready for statehood.”

Dated November 3, 2025, the three-page letter stated that the APC Delta North and the people of the zone are united in their support for the move, describing it as both a matter of fairness and a strategic necessity for Nigeria’s federal structure.

“The APC Delta North Senatorial District is fully and unequivocally in support of the creation of Anioma State.

The realization of Anioma State stands as both a matter of fairness and strategic advantage for the federation,” Chief Eluaka said.

He stressed there was no dissenting voice within Delta North against the creation of Anioma State, noting the proposal aligns with principles of equity, justice, and historical continuity.

His words: “We call upon the Distinguished Senate to act in solidarity with the legacy of Chief Dennis Osadebey and other patriots of Anioma who championed this noble cause.

“The creation of Anioma State would not only honour their pioneering efforts but also strengthen unity, representation, and administrative balance within our federation,” he said.

Chief Eluaka also commended Senator Ned Nwoko for his resilience and leadership in initiating the current push for Anioma State.

“The agitation for an additional state for the Southeast actually began with Senator Nwoko’s bill, which sought to correct the imbalance where the Southeast has five states while other zones have six – and one has seven,” Eluaka noted.

He further stated that among all proposed new states across Nigeria, none has a more formal and comprehensive bill before the National Assembly than Anioma State, adding the initiative had given the Anioma cause renewed national attention and legitimacy.

The APC Delta North Chairman urged the Senate and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to heed the call for Anioma’s creation, recalling the sacrifices and losses suffered by Anioma communities during the civil war due to their perceived association with the Southeast.

“The tragic experience of stigmatisation and persecution suffered simply because of their Igbo identity led to years of denial and internal conflict over self-definition.

“The creation of Anioma State presents a chance for healing, affirmation, and restoration of pride in us as a people,” he said.

Eluaka reaffirmed that Anioma is fully prepared for statehood, arguing that the new state would correct the Southeast’s long-standing imbalance while boosting its landmass, population, and economic resources.

“By creating Anioma as the sixth state of the Southeast, Nigeria will strengthen the zone’s political participation, stability, and national representation. This is both a matter of fairness and strategic advantage for the federation,” he added.

He concluded by urging the National Assembly to lend its support, describing the move as a unifying national project.

“The creation of Anioma State will stand as both an act of justice and a reaffirmation of the Senate’s responsiveness to the aspirations of the Nigerian people,” Eluaka said.