Akiin Shuga, Live-Band Grandmaster, Dies at 50

Adedayo Adejobi





The Nigerian music community was yesterday thrown into mourning following the death of one of its most beloved figures, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akiin Shuga, who passed on October 30, 2025, in New Brunswick, Canada. He was 50.

In a statement announcing his death, the family described him as a “revered music icon, Grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”

Born on January 6, 1975, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Akiin Shuga’s life was a remarkable story of music, resilience, and purpose.

Stricken by polio at the age of five, he rose above physical limitation to become one of Nigeria’s most dynamic live-band performers and music entrepreneurs.

His journey from performing in small clubs to building a nationally recognised band mirrored Nigeria’s own rediscovery of live music as an art form.

In 1998, he founded the Shuga Band, which began performing at Pintos in Ikeja, Lagos. Over time, it grew into a 14-piece ensemble of instrumentalists, vocalists, and technicians famed for electrifying performances at corporate events, weddings, and state occasions.

His company, Shuga Entertainment, became a benchmark for professionalism in live performance—combining artistry with discipline, and passion with polish.

Akiin Shuga was also the Founder and President of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON), where he championed the professionalisation of the live-music ecosystem and fair standards for musicians.

“Akiin was more than a performer; he was a reformer,” a very close colleague of the Late musician, said in a statement.

“He brought dignity to a profession that was often misunderstood. He insisted that a live band was not just an accessory to parties but a pillar of our cultural economy. His leadership helped many of us see ourselves as entrepreneurs and brand custodians, not just entertainers.”

In an industry defined by fleeting fame, Akiin Shuga cultivated permanence. On stage, his charisma was matched by his devotion to structure behind the scenes—contracts, rehearsals, sound checks, and mentorships were handled with the precision of a conservatory conductor. He often reminded his band, ‘We don’t perform to impress; we perform to connect’.”

That ethos defined his artistry and sustained the Shuga Band for more than two decades. The band’s leader, Reke Ofano, described him as both a taskmaster and a mentor.

“Shuga never accepted mediocrity. At every gig, he demanded excellence. But behind that firmness was an enormous heart—he knew everyone’s birthday, everyone’s struggle, everyone’s dream. That’s what made us stay. We weren’t just a band; we were a family.”

Akiin Shuga’s intellectual curiosity and business acumen also distinguished him. After completing a programme in Music Business at the Berklee College of Music, Boston, he returned to Nigeria determined to modernise live performance.

He introduced brand collaborations, stage choreography, and integrated digital sound engineering to the local circuit—innovations that redefined audience expectations and re-established live-band culture as premium entertainment.

Beyond music, he was a passionate advocate for people living with disabilities. Having lived with the effects of polio, he founded the Shuga Limb Foundation to support those with limb challenges.

His appointment as Rotary International District Polio Ambassador in 2018 reflected his deep commitment to advocacy.

District Governor, Rotarian (Prince) Henry Olubowale Akinyele, described him as “a man who carried his scars like medals.”

He said, “Akiin Shuga used his music to give voice to courage. He often said disability is not inability, and he lived that truth every day. Through his song I Can Walk, he gave polio survivors an anthem of hope.”

Over the years, Shuga Band became a fixture at high-profile weddings, state banquets, and corporate galas. Yet, despite performing for presidents and billionaires, Akiin Shuga remained grounded in humility and faith.

Colleagues recalled that he ended every show with a short prayer and the promise to “leave joy in the air.”

Tributes have since poured in from across the creative community, with singers, instrumentalists, and event professionals celebrating him as “the architect of modern live-band culture.”

The family, in their statement, expressed gratitude to all who have reached out in prayer and condolence.

“As we come to terms with this immeasurable loss, we ask for quiet reflection and the space to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories,” the statement read, adding that details of the memorial arrangements would be announced later.

Though gone, Akiin Shuga’s influence would reverberate for generations. His leadership helped elevate live-band performance from the periphery of Nigerian entertainment to the centre of its cultural identity.