S’West Summit: Between Old Promises and New Hopes for Regional Rebirth

Fidelis David, in this report, examines the just-concluded two-day Southwest Leaders’ Summit with the theme ‘Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,’ asking if the gathering will finally birth real change or merely end as another ritual of rhetoric and photo ops.

For over three decades, the Southwest has gathered in summits, conferences, colloquia, and consultations to chart the path to self-reliance, federal balance, and economic renewal. From the 1990 Ibadan Declaration to the 2001 Oodua Economic Summit in Ile-Ife, to the 2017 Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission’s Summit in Abeokuta, one question has stubbornly lingered: what became of those resolutions that once promised a new dawn for the Yoruba nation?

Each of those meetings ended with beautifully worded communiqués, often declaring the Southwest’s readiness to lead Nigeria’s federal restructuring and reclaim its historic identity as a pace-setter in governance, education, and industry. Yet, decades later, the region remains shackled by the same questions: poor federal roads, uneven development, weak inter-state collaboration, and the unending wait for “true federalism.”

So, when governors, ministers, traditional rulers, and regional leaders once again converged on Akure last week for the Southwest Leaders’ Dialogue themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” the question on many lips was inevitable: will this be the summit that finally births change, or just another ritual of rhetoric and photo ops?

Renewed Voices, Familiar Demands

The two-day gathering, jointly organised by Afenifere and the DAWN Commission, brought together the crème of the region’s political and intellectual class — from sitting governors and ministers to elder statesmen and monarchs. The atmosphere was one of cautious optimism.

At the heart of the conversation was a familiar demand: devolution of powers, true federalism, and regional cooperation as the only sustainable path for democratic and economic progress.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, the summit host, set the tone with a solemn reminder that democracy must evolve through dialogue and reform, not inertia. “Today, we stand at a threshold of history. Shall we continue with centralisation when true federalism demands devolution of powers? Strength without renewal fades. Dialogue must go beyond talk; it must birth action.”

He praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for what he described as “laying the foundation for regional development,” citing federal investments such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, Ilaje Deep Sea Port, and Federal Housing projects in Ondo State as evidence that the Southwest was beginning to feel the impact of reform.

Yet beneath his optimism lay a quiet urgency, the sense that the region could not afford another cycle of lofty communiqués without tangible follow-through.

A Call to Performance, Not Party Politics

Elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti delivered perhaps the most pointed message of the summit. Represented by former Senator Femi Okurounmu, Fasoranti warned that the Southwest’s political elite had become too engrossed in “party colour competitions” at the expense of regional unity and governance impact.

“Our ministers must never forget that they are not just cabinet officials; they are voices of a people whose aspirations must be fiercely defended. Stop competing over party labels. Start competing over who has built more schools, created more jobs, and provided better healthcare. That is the politics that serves our people,” he admonished.

It was a moral challenge that resonated across party lines. Governors, lawmakers, and federal appointees nodded in agreement, many aware of how deeply political fragmentation has weakened the Yoruba front in national decision-making.

Lagos State Governor and chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu echoed Fasoranti’s sentiments, warning that the region could not afford the luxury of disunity. “The Southwest cannot afford fragmentation. We must build a shared vision that uplifts all our states. Our strength lies in collaboration, not competition.”

A Cry from Osun

Amid the optimism, a dissenting note reverberated from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who used the platform to accuse the Federal Government of partisan marginalisation.

Represented by the state Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Adeleke alleged that Osun had been “deliberately deprived” of federal support because it was governed by an opposition party. “There is an ongoing wilful breach of the constitution to deprive a sub-national entity of its due rights simply because it does not belong to the same party with the ruling party at the centre,” he said.

His remarks drew murmurs across the hall — some saw it as a bold reminder of the dangers of centralised power, others as political posturing. Either way, it underscored the deeper tension between the ideals of federalism and the reality of Nigeria’s political culture.

Ministers Defend Tinubu’s Reform Blueprint

Cabinet ministers present seized the opportunity to defend the administration’s record and outline progress in their sectors.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun described Nigeria’s economy as being “on the path of growth and prosperity,” citing improved fiscal discipline, reforms in credit access, and social intervention schemes such as CREDICORP and NELFUND.

On his part, Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu hailed the Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2024 as a “tectonic shift” that decentralised power generation and distribution, noting that the sector had generated over ₦2 trillion between 2023 and 2025, with revenue collections up by 70 percent.

Also speaking, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, announced that Nigeria’s waters had recorded zero piracy incidents in two years — saving billions in insurance premiums for Nigeria-bound cargo.

From the Presidency, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, highlighted $8 billion worth of new gas investments spreading across the Southwest. “Gas is not just for electricity. It is the raw material for fertilizers, methanol, and petrochemicals. These are the nutrients that make our farmlands more productive, our factories busier, and our exports more competitive,” she said.

When the Past Casts Its Shadow

Observers could not help recalling that similar promises were made at the 2017 DAWN Summit, where governors pledged to harmonise tax regimes, build a regional railway, and establish a Southwest Development Commission. Eight years later, many of those projects remain stuck in the pipeline of political changeovers and bureaucratic inertia.

That history lent a sobering undertone to this latest Akure gathering. Despite the speeches, the applause, and the photo sessions, many participants privately wondered: will this summit truly mark a turning point, or will it join the long list of well-intentioned but forgotten meetings?

Former Osun State Governor and APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande, acknowledged this unease when he said: “We are at a turning point. Tinubu’s reforms are rebuilding Nigeria’s foundation, but we must match policy with implementation. Decentralisation will allow states to explore their economic potential and reduce overdependence on the centre.”

A Communiqué of Hope or a Familiar Script?

At the close of the summit, a communique was adopted, expressing renewed faith in President Tinubu’s reform agenda while calling for urgent rehabilitation of critical federal roads in the region, such as the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa Highway, Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, and Ita-Owure–Ado-Ekiti Road.

Participants urged massive investments in intra-regional railways, industrial clusters, and farm settlements to spur job creation and food security. They also resolved that the Southwest Citizens–Government Engagement Summit would become an annual event, a platform to sustain dialogue and track implementation.

“This summit must not end here,” declared Dr. Seye Oyeleye, Director-General of the DAWN Commission. “We will monitor progress, hold governments accountable, and ensure that every resolution translates into measurable action.”

Traditional rulers, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, lent their voices, calling for honesty, courage, and cooperation among leaders. “Dialogue is not an event. It is a commitment — a covenant with the people to do better than yesterday,” said the Alaafin.

The Tinubu Factor and the Burden of Legacy

For many in the Southwest, Tinubu’s Presidency represents both an opportunity and a test. As a son of the region and former Lagos State governor credited with pioneering fiscal innovation and governance reform, expectations are understandably high.

Yet, as several speakers observed, the success of Tinubu’s reform agenda depends not just on Abuja’s policies but on how governors, lawmakers, and citizens in the Southwest complement them with creativity and discipline.

Governor Aiyedatiwa put it succinctly: “Our President has laid the pathway for development. But it is up to us to walk it. The Southwest must not just be beneficiaries of reform; we must be its architects.”

Beyond the Speeches: Will Action Follow?

As the curtains fell on the Akure summit, the recurring question lingered: will this gathering be different?

Encouragingly, within days of the summit’s conclusion, the Afenifere Intelligentsia Group, a body comprising the region’s most accomplished professionals and intellectuals announced that it had begun work on a Southwest Development Plan 2050.

According to the group’s National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, the plan will be structured into short-term (2026–2030), medium-term (2031–2040), and long-term (2041–2050) goals. It will operate through existing frameworks such as the Southwest Governors’ Forum, the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC), the DAWN Commission, and the Odua Group, ensuring continuity and institutional integration.

For many analysts, this is the first concrete evidence that the Akure summit may not end in mere rhetoric. If sustained, the Afenifere Intelligentsia Group’s initiative could become the anchor for measurable regional transformation, one built on data, accountability, and long-term vision.

Political analysts say this summit could still make history, but only if its resolutions are tracked, its commitments enforced, and its spirit kept alive beyond electoral cycles.

As one participant quipped, “We have had enough of paper federalism. It’s time for practical regionalism where every Yoruba child can feel the dividends of governance, not just hear about them in speeches.”

For now, the Southwest waits between the echoes of its past promises and the fragile hope of a new beginning.