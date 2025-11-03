BAM Hands Over ExpressView Estate to Subscribers, Pledges To Tackle Housing Deficit 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

BAM Projects and Properties Limited has reaffirmed its determination to help close Nigeria’s estimated 16 million housing deficit through strong public-private partnerships and the delivery of quality, affordable homes across the country.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Mansur Mohammed, made the declaration during the official handover of the ExpressView Estate to subscribers in Lugbe, Abuja.

A statement from the firm on Monday explained that the housing estate was developed in partnership with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), representing one of the most successful public-private collaborations in Nigeria’s housing sector in recent years.

Mohammed said BAM’s vision is anchored on affordability, sustainability and excellence in housing delivery.

“Our mission is to provide standard and affordable housing to the general public while maintaining high service standards. Our focus is on finding the right mix of services that deliver impactful and efficient solutions backed by superior customer service,” he said.

He commended the FHA Mortgage Bank for its strategic support throughout the project’s execution, describing the partnership as a demonstration of what could be achieved when the private and public sectors work together for national development.

“The FHA Mortgage Bank has been a true supporter of this project. We thank you immensely for your counsel and dedication in ensuring its successful delivery,” Mohammed added.

The BAM boss noted that the company’s approach to real estate goes beyond construction, emphasizing environmental and community development as core components of its philosophy.

“We don’t just build properties; we build communities with sustainability in mind. You can see that in the greenery around this estate,” he said, highlighting the eco-friendly infrastructure integrated into ExpressView Estate.

Mohammed also disclosed that BAM is currently completing a 45-hectare housing project in Karsana and expanding into commercial and recreational developments across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We are also working on another project in Gwarinpa, called Chiroma’s Court, which further underscores our commitment to developing sustainable, affordable homes for Nigerians,” he said.

He appealed for continued collaboration with the FHA and encouraged other private investors and landowners to join hands with BAM in addressing Nigeria’s growing housing needs.

“We have proven our capacity to deliver on time and with quality. With more support, we can replicate and surpass this success,” he affirmed.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of FHA Mortgage Bank, Mr. Hayatudeen Atiku Awwal, hailed the Bola Tinubu administration for creating policies that are gradually transforming the nation’s housing and mortgage landscape, especially through the establishment of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which is strengthening institutional frameworks in the sector.

Awwal described the ExpressView Estate as a “success story of partnership and perseverance,” noting that the development covers 1.5 hectares of land, with another 1.5 hectares reserved for the project’s second phase.

He recalled the seven-year collaboration between FHA and BAM, which began with the Karsana Estate project where over 200 housing units were successfully delivered.

“Anyone who visits Karsana today will attest that no estate there can compete with BAM’s. It remains one of our proudest success stories,” he said.

Awwal commended BAM’s professionalism and resilience in overcoming several challenges during the Lugbe project, including land encumbrance, relocation of a police station, and removal of a communication mast that once obstructed the project’s layout.

He stressed that the FHA carried out all necessary approvals and due diligence through its engineers before construction began.

He further revealed that the FHA aims to deliver 10,000 housing units before 2027, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to expanding its partnership with credible developers such as BAM.

Also speaking, BAM’s Head of Sales, Ms. Uchenna Okonkwo, said the estate has already yielded impressive returns for investors.

“The return on investment for subscribers is not just tripling; it’s already exceeding 100 per cent,” she disclosed.

Okonkwo added that ExpressView Estate is designed to be a green, sustainable community with energy-efficient facilities, waste management systems, and a strong focus on livability.

“We want this to be more than houses; we want it to be a home. Facility management will include waste management, noise control and sustainability.

“All metering will be handled by FHA Energy to ensure affordability and transparency,” she said.

She explained that BAM’s consistent growth in Abuja’s housing market is driven by craftsmanship and a commitment to excellence.

According to her, “At BAM, we thrive by creating affordable luxury that transcends the ordinary and appeals to our esteemed customers.

“We are also seeking partnerships for future projects like ExpressView because of the unique investment opportunities they present.”

BAM Projects and Properties Limited, headquartered in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, has developed a wide portfolio of residential and commercial properties including ExpressView Estate, Belham Estate Karsana, and Chiroma’s Court Gwarinpa.

With its expanding footprint, BAM continues to position itself as a vital private-sector partner supporting government efforts to bridge Nigeria’s massive housing deficit and ensure every citizen has access to quality, affordable and sustainable housing.