Ooni’s Wife Challenges Young Women to Harness Tech Skills for Africa’s Growth

Funmi Ogundare

Her Regal Majesty and Deputy Convener of the HopesAlive Initiative for Africa (HAI), Dr. Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, weekend, appealed to young women to believe in themselves, pursue excellence, and continue to break barriers in their chosen paths.

She made this known at the SheLevate Tech Digital Empowerment Bootcamp graduation ceremony in Lagos, themed,’ Empowered to Lead: Women Shaping Africa’s Digital Future’,

The initiative, organised under the Hopesalive Initiative for Africa (HAI) and supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria through the FEF-OSC Grant, trained 60 participants in UI/UX Design, Frontend and Backend Development, Data Analytics, WordPress Web Design, and Digital Marketing.

Olori Temitope Enitan- Ogunwusi commended the resilience of the graduating ladies, describing them as the best the world has ever produced. She encouraged them to take bold steps and turn seemingly impossible dreams into reality.

“Go out there and do as many impossible things that people think cannot be done. You can do it. You have the knowledge , it’s been imparted into you. Keep shining,” she stated

Expressing gratitude to her husband and Chief Convener of HAI, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, she lauded his commitment to humanitarian causes and his unwavering support for women and youth empowerment.

She described him as the brain behind HAI, noting that his passion for serving humanity inspires her and many others within the initiative.

“Sometimes I tell him he’s doing too much, and he tells me, ‘This is the essence of my birth.’ I’m grateful that God blessed me with a crown that understands my purpose and vision to serve humanity,” she added.

The Project Manager of SheLevate Tech, Mr. Akapo Olusegun, described the event as not just the close of a programme, but the beginning of a movement built on courage, resilience, and transformation.

He commended the graduates for their hard work and determination, urging them to view their certificates as badges of resilience, creativity, and hope, and to apply their skills toward building digital solutions and mentoring others.

The Guest Speaker and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rheytrack Limited, Mrs. Eno Essien, urged the young women to channel their digital skills towards creating meaningful impact, driving innovation, and leading with purpose and integrity.

She congratulated the graduating women for taking bold steps to challenge their limits and acquire digital skills that will define the future of work.

She commended the organisers of the SheLevate Initiative for creating a platform that gives young women from underserved communities a chance to rise, innovate, and lead.

“You’re shaping destinies and changing narratives, and I thank you for that,” she said.

Essien advised the graduates to align their technical knowledge in areas such as UI/UX design, data analytics, and digital marketing with empathy and purpose.

“When you combine your technical skills with awareness and a purpose bigger than yourself, that’s when your innovation truly creates impact,” she said.

Encouraging women to embrace opportunities in the digital age, she stated that the world is moving fast with automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, but there remains room for women who are curious and willing to learn, unlearn, and relearn.

“Tech is not about gender; success is about grit, growth, and grace,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, urged the graduating women to take pride in their achievements and approach the future with confidence and determination.

He advised them to own it and celebrate with pride, noting that there are no shortcuts to success.

“You have opportunities and choices. The choices you make determine your future,” Ogunlende said, adding that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come to stay and women must seize the opportunities it presents.

He noted that having been equipped with essential digital skills, the graduates are now positioned to apply for employment opportunities within the state. He expressed optimism that their creativity and innovation would contribute to the state’s development and help his ministry scale up its initiatives.

“Impossible is nothing. Nothing is stopping you from doing what you need to do,” he added.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to outstanding participants who distinguished themselves during the bootcamp through creativity, innovation, and excellence in their respective digital projects. They received cash gifts and computer laptops.