Matrix Energy Strengthens Leadership, Appoints Umunna as Deputy GMD

In a decisive move to consolidate its growth trajectory and deepen operational excellence, Matrix Energy Group has appointed Mr. Patrick C. Umunna as its new Group Deputy Managing Director (G-DMD), effective November 3, 2025.

The appointment underscores the Group’s renewed commitment to innovation, efficiency and sustainable profitability across its diverse energy operations, as it positions for the next phase of strategic expansion within and beyond Nigeria.

Umunna, a seasoned corporate leader with more than 27 years of experience spanning banking, energy and financial services, brings a strong track record of transformative leadership.

Before his appointment, he served in senior management roles at Premium Trust Bank and Polaris Bank Limited, where he was instrumental in driving growth, managing large business portfolios and strengthening operational performance.

At Matrix Energy, Umunna will work closely with the Group Chief Executive Officer to execute the company’s strategic agenda — focusing on operational optimisation, value creation, and the expansion of the Group’s footprint across critical sectors of the economy.

Industry observers have said the move reflects Matrix Energy’s proactive approach to leadership renewal at a time when the energy landscape demands adaptability, innovation and bold thinking.

Founded on a vision to deliver reliable energy solutions across Africa, Matrix Energy has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy players, with operations spanning petroleum products trading, downstream oil and gas, shipping, storage, and logistics.

The company has been instrumental in bridging supply gaps and strengthening Nigeria’s energy value chain through investment in infrastructure, technology and strategic partnerships.

Welcoming Umunna to the team, the Group’s Corporate Communications Unit, led by Mr. Ibrahim Akinola, described the appointment as “a strategic reinforcement of Matrix’s leadership team to sustain growth momentum and deliver long-term value to stakeholders”.

“The Group is confident that Mr. Umunna’s wealth of experience and leadership acumen will further energise Matrix Energy’s mission to be a preferred energy partner for success,” Akinola stated.

With the appointment, Matrix Energy signals its readiness to accelerate its next phase of growth — one anchored on operational excellence, sustainability and a renewed commitment to powering Africa’s economic development.