Be Fair in Saturday’s Anambra Guber Poll, Obi Charges INEC Chair, Amupitan 

* Says he’s contesting in 2027 presidential election

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2021 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has charged the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to be fair in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Obi spoke to journalists at the weekend after joining the candidate of the Labour Party, Dr George Moghalu, in a campaign rally in Nnewi.

He charged Amupitan to uphold the credibility of his office and ensure fairness for all.

He reminded the chairman that how he discharged his job will impact on the name his children will carry on with in the future.

Obi said: “Our expectation is that with the new INEC chairman, we will start on the right note of a free, fair and credible election. I want the election to be free, fair and credible, let it be the wish of the people.

“I’m from Anambra State, and what can satisfy me is what I have just mentioned. I only urge the new INEC chairman to know that he is in a job where tomorrow people will judge him, and it is going to affect the name his children will bear forever. So it’s left for him to do the right thing.”

The former presidential candidate affirmed that he would run in 2027, while also clarifying the controversy about his membership of LP and ADC coalition, insisting he remains in Labour Party.

He said: “I’m an aspirant for the 2027 presidential election. I’m strictly a Labour Party member for now, I was only a part of the ADC coalition for presidential election in 2027, but I remain in Labour Party for now.

“I just joined my party members today to campaign for our candidate. I’m in Labour Party and my candidate is Dr George Moghalu.”

Obi expressed worry about the initial deployment of foul words by Anambra governorship candidates, insisting there was no need for such.

“I was worried at the tone of the campaign initially, and I remember reaching out to those who were in my party and calling on them to ensure that the campaign is based on issues. I told them to avoid name calling and things like that and that is where I stand.

“Beyond all these, all those you see campaigning today are my friends and there is no need for the foul words people are using against each other. I urge the people to assess the candidates and vote according to their conviction,” he said.