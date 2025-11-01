  • Saturday, 1st November, 2025

Kebbi Deputy Speaker Abducted

The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammed Samaila Bagudo, has been abducted by suspected Lakurawa armed bandits in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 8:20 p.m., shortly after he observed Isha’i prayers and was returning home.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of armed men stormed Bagudo town, firing sporadically to create panic, and abducted the lawmaker.

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction and launched a search and rescue operation to secure his release.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, stated that a joint team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes has been deployed to the area. “The combined forces are currently combing suspected bandits’ routes and surrounding forests in an effort to rescue the lawmaker unhurt and apprehend those responsible for the attack,” he said.

The Kebbi State Government has also confirmed the abduction, with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, stating that the government is working to ensure the lawmaker’s safe release. “Yes, I just got the information about the alleged abduction of the Deputy Speaker in his hometown this evening. I am in touch with the Director of Security in the state. Once I get the details of what transpired, I will alert you very soon on the government’s position,” Idris said.

The state police boss, Bello Sani, has urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that the police are on top of the situation. “In view of the unfortunate incident, we have formed a strong rescue team, and they are already combing bushes and forests to rescue him unhurt,” he said.

