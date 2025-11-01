Expert Seeks Inclusion of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools to Curb Adolescent Health Challenges

Funmi Ogundare

A Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Ayodele Arowojolu, yesterday, stressed the urgent need for governments, parents and educators to provide comprehensive sexuality education and access to healthcare services, as well as supportive environments to adolescents.

The move he said will promote responsible sexual behaviour, mental health, and overall well-being.

Arowojolu made this call at the 7th Aina Omololu-Mulele Endowment annual lecture in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, titled ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health Challenges among Adolescents in Low and Middle-Income Countries’ held at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

He expressed concern that adolescents are faced with myriad of challenges including absence of sexuality education and guidance to rising cases of teenage pregnancy, unsafe abortions, drug abuse, sexual violence, and school dropouts, adding that misinformation from peers and social media further worsens the situation.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse, he warned that substance use among adolescents, ranging from alcohol to cannabis and other stimulants, contributes to risky sexual behaviour, poor academic performance, and mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety.

The guest lecturer maintained that addressing these challenges requires a multi-sectoral approach involving policymakers, educators, parents, healthcare providers, and community leaders.

“Adolescents must be equipped with accurate knowledge, access to services, and a supportive environment,” he stated.

He blamed widespread myths and the reluctance of parents and schools to provide proper sexuality education for the continued misinformation among young people.

Arowojolu called for the inclusion of sexuality education in school curricula, stressing that when adolescents are given accurate information at health facilities, their uptake of family planning services improves significantly.

Beyond reproductive health, the don identified education and vocational training as vital tools for adolescent development, noting that schooling delays early marriage, first births, and promotes gender equality.

“When adolescents are not engaged in education or skills acquisition, they tend to indulge in risky sexual behaviour, early marriage, and multiple childbearing, all of which perpetuate poverty and limit future opportunities,” he said.

Arowojolu also decried the lack of structured sex education in most African countries, unlike in Europe and parts of Asia, where comprehensive sexuality programmes are integrated into school curricula.

He pointed out that controversies surrounding sex education in Africa, driven by religious and cultural sensitivities, continue to hinder its effectiveness.

In his remarks, the Provost of College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Prof. Ademola Oremosu, described the late Frederica Omololu-Mulele in whose honour the lecture was held as a philanthropist who impacted humanity.

Oremosu who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Daniel Odebiyi said adolescents are faced with barriers, noting that there is a need to bridge quality and practice to overcome the challenges.

The programme witnessed a N3,000,000 Abiola Aina Omololu-Mulele research grant award to a Senior Registrar at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Godwin Oyewumi.