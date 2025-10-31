NDDC Debunks Alleged Coup Involvement Denies  MD’s arrest

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has debunked the rumour going viral that it’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, was allegedly arrested for involvement in alleged coup against the federal government.

The commission has also demanded a retraction and apology from the Punch and Daily Times newspapers over the publication of the alleged coup attempt.

The NDDC made the demand in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

According to the statement, the commission’s Legal Counsel, Adedipe and Adedipe Legal Practitioners, in a strongly worded letter signed by Chief Ayodeji Adedipe (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria), demanded that “The Punch, the Daily Times and others retract the offensive and false publication and tender an unreserved public apology.”

Adedipe said the report, “falsely alleged that Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC, was arrested by military intelligence for allegedly co-sponsoring a failed coup plot against President Tinubu.

“The publication further claimed, without any factual or evidential basis, that Dr Ogbuku transferred funds from NDDC contracts to finance an alleged coup plot. These allegations are entirely false, malicious, and defamatory.”

In the letter, “Dr Ogbuku categorically denies these baseless claims. He has not been arrested, invited, or interrogated by any authority in connection with any alleged coup plot or financial misconduct. The publication represents a gross violation of journalistic ethics, as no attempt was made to contact or verify the story with him or the NDDC before its release.

“This reckless and damaging report has caused Dr. Ogbuku and his family severe emotional distress, embarrassment, and reputational harm. Friends, associates, and colleagues have inundated him with calls expressing shock and concern over the false claims.

“Accordingly, through his legal representatives, Dr Ogbuku has demanded the following from The Punch Newspaper and its editor, Awwal Owolabi: Immediate retraction of the defamatory publication from all their news platforms.

“Publication of a written apology in at least four (4) national newspapers and five (5) consecutive editions of The Punch Newspaper, including all associated online and social media platforms.”

The commission said “Failure to comply with these demands within seven days from the receipt of the legal notice will compel Dr. Ogbuku to institute both civil and criminal proceedings against the publication and its editors, pursuant to the provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024) and other applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The NDDC reiterates its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region, the peace and stability of Nigeria, and to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability in public service.

The NDDC Legal Counsel stated: “We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the said false report in its entirety and rely only on verified information from the Commission’s official communication channels.”