Uzoma Mba

The Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) recently concluded its week-long Annual Reunion, a key event demonstrating the Association’s commitment to transforming its alma mater.

The reunion was launched with a public lecture delivered by Prof. Ben Ogunmoyela (1965 Set, Sch. No. 1583, Grier House), focusing on ‘Leadership Imperatives for Feeding the Nation: Agriculture, Innovation and The Nigerian Possibility.’

The GCIOBA, an alumni body dedicated to the continued infrastructural and academic development of Government College Ibadan, is working towards repositioning the institution as a leading educational center in Nigeria.

Bolanle Olawale Babalakin (1971 Set, Sch. No. 2273, Grier House), President of the GCIOBA, highlighted the success of the association’s infrastructure drive in his address at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ‘Old Boys’.

“In the last year, we have continued to make giant strides in the repositioning of our School,” the President stated. “The Old Boys have contributed remarkably to the infrastructural development of the school.

As remarked by an innocent bystander, Government College Ibadan is a permanent construction site. This has been achieved largely due to the determination and contributions of the Old Boys.”

While acknowledging the “almost 90 per cent” success of the association’s social activities, President Babalakin expressed deep concern regarding the school’s long-term economic sustainability, which he stated is “struggling at around 10 per cent.”

He noted the critical need to secure the school’s financial future through the School Foundation, which currently relies on only 164 donors.

He concluded by emphasising the need for an immediate focus on providing advanced learning infrastructure, including the critical goal of providing a laptop for every student and converting all classrooms into modern learning centers.

“I expect all the boys to rally round and support this phase of the transformation of Government College Ibadan,” he added.

The AGM was followed by a grand reception held at the newly enlarged Lalekan Aare Hall within the school premises.

The 2025 jubilee class sets of 1965,1975 and 1985 all celebrated their diamond, golden and ruby jubilee respectively while the 1995 set celebrated their 30th year of entry anniversary.

Three distinguished ‘Old Boys’ were recipients of the 2025 GCIOBA National Merit Awards: Taiwo Demuren (1973 Jan. Set, Sch No: 2597 Grier House), Adebola Babatunde Ekanola (1980 Set, Sch. No: 4416 Powell House), and Oluseun Abimbola (1981 Set, Sch. No: 4641 Carr House).