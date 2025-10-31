Foundation Inducts First Scholarship Beneficiaries

The Otemu Educational Foundation (OEF) on Thursday inducted its first set of scholarship beneficiaries, marking a significant step in its mission to expand educational access for brilliant but underprivileged students in Delta State.

Held at the Main Auditorium of Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, the Beneficiary Induction Programme formally welcomed 13 scholars selected for the 2025/2026 academic session after a rigorous four-stage screening from 475 applicants.

Founded by former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, in November 2024, the Foundation supports indigent but deserving students across Delta State with full tuition, accommodation, sundry fees, and an annual stipend of ₦800,000. Beneficiaries are enrolled in various programmes at WDU, including Law, Computer Science, Business Administration, Mass Communication, and Environmental Science.

Dignitaries at the event included Professor Augustine Ikelegbe, Vice Chancellor of WDU, as well as senior faculty members, community leaders, media representatives, and the families of the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Chief Ibori, who chairs the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, reaffirmed its commitment to educational justice.

“This is not charity. This is justice. This is equity. We are deliberately empowering those who have earned their place but lacked the means to claim it.”

Shedding more light on why the foundation was established, Ibori said, “We recognise the vital role education plays in breaking the cycle of poverty, and our foundation is committed to providing scholarships and resources to talented students who would otherwise lack the financial means to pursue their academic dreams.”

He added: “Our goal is to create an environment where every student, regardless of socio-economic background, has access to quality education and the resources needed to succeed”.

Programme Coordinator, Ms. Isioghene Eyikimi, described the initiative as “a launchpad for leadership and service,” highlighting its mentorship and personal development components.

“This scholarship is a lifeline and a loud affirmation that where you start in life should never determine how far you can go,” she said.

The event featured a pledge of excellence by the scholars, certificate presentations, and a vote of thanks by the beneficiary representative, Favour Egbunowor.

“We pledge to honour this opportunity with excellence, integrity, and service. We will not only learn, but we will also lead,” she declared.

OEF announced plans to expand its scholarship by 2026 to include vocational and technical training, calling on corporate bodies and philanthropists to support its vision of advancing educational equity in Delta State and beyond.