Former CDS to Nigerians: National Security, a Collective Responsibility

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), retired General Christopher Musa, has emphasised that the security of the nation rests in the hands of all Nigerians.

General Musa paid tribute to the courage of the troops in the face of adversity, their resilience under the most challenging conditions, and their unwavering commitment to maintaining the peace and unity of the country.

He also expressed profound gratitude to his family, stating, “I owe you more than words can express.”

Musa made this remark while delivering his valedictory address during a Pull-out Ceremony held in his honour on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “Today, as the final march past echoes and the colours are lowered for the last time in my honour, I stand before you filled with a profound sense of gratitude.

“This parade is not just a ceremony; it is a sacred military tradition that marks the conclusion of a remarkable 39 years and four months of service to our beloved nation, Nigeria. It also signals the beginning of a new chapter in my life. As I reflect on this incredible journey, I am humbled by the privilege of having served my country.

“I am deeply grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, G.C.F.R., for entrusting me with the honour of leading the Nigerian Armed Forces as Chief of Defence Staff. My sincere thanks also go to the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces for giving me the opportunity to serve for nearly four decades. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my successor, the current Chief of Defence Staff, and to the service chiefs. You have my full support as you continue this great work.”

He further stated, “The security of our nation is a collective responsibility, and I urge you all—personnel and civilians alike—to continue serving with the same loyalty, dedication, and professionalism that you have shown me.

“No journey could have been successful without the unwavering support of my family. To my dear wife, Ogogolilia Musa, and my wonderful children—Kuwait, Yashinbobai, and Indi—you have been my rock. You bore the weight of my long absences, the anxiety of my deployments, and the constant concern for my safety. You are the unsung heroes of my service, and I owe you more than words can express.

“To the men and women of the Armed Forces—the true heroes of our nation—this day belongs to you. I have had the privilege of serving alongside giants. I have witnessed your courage in the face of adversity, your resilience in the harshest conditions, and your unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of our country. You are the best among us, and it has been the highest honour of my life to be your comrade and your leader.

“I urge you all never to lose faith, to remain steadfast in your duties, and to uphold the values of loyalty, sacrifice, and selfless service. Remember: defeat is temporary, but victory is eternal. Keep believing in Nigeria, for it is a nation worth fighting for.

“I also wish to acknowledge the resilience and support of the Nigerian people, especially our youth. Your prayers, encouragement, and steadfast belief in a better, safer Nigeria have been the wind beneath our wings. I offer special thanks to the Nigerian media for their vital role in supporting national security, and to all other security agencies for their unwavering collaboration.”

Speaking about his retirement, he said, “As I retire my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie, battle-hardened experiences, and the triumphs we celebrated together as one family.

“While the sound of the drill may fade for me, the heart of a soldier beats forever. I may be retiring from active service, but I will never retire from my love for Nigeria.

“I remain a soldier at heart, a patriot committed to the Constitution and sovereignty of our great nation.”