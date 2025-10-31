  • Friday, 31st October, 2025

Dapo Abiodun Appoints Odulaja as Chairman, Institute of Technology

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the Lapo-Ekun of Ijebu Ode, Chief Tunde Odulaja, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ogun State Institute of Technology, igbesa.

The appointment, which has taken effect since Monday, 27th October, 2025, was conveyed to Odulaja, via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi

Odulaja’s appointment came with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years, having graduated form the University of Leeds, UK in 1992.

As a renowned Information technology expert, the Ijebu traditional leader once worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Odulaja was also an IT Manager at the Nigeria German Chemical Limited before turning the Chief Executive Officer of PRAMARK Consult Limited, which was established 1997

The High Chief being the Chairman of OnecardNigeria, a Fintech company, is also on the board of other companies.

The letter reads:
I am delighted to inform you that the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, has approved your appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council of Ogun State Institute of Technology, igbesa. The appointment takes effect from Monday, 27th October, 2025.

“Please accept my hearty congratulations on your appointment and best wishes for a successful tenure of Office.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.