Dapo Abiodun Appoints Odulaja as Chairman, Institute of Technology

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the Lapo-Ekun of Ijebu Ode, Chief Tunde Odulaja, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ogun State Institute of Technology, igbesa.

The appointment, which has taken effect since Monday, 27th October, 2025, was conveyed to Odulaja, via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi

Odulaja’s appointment came with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years, having graduated form the University of Leeds, UK in 1992.

As a renowned Information technology expert, the Ijebu traditional leader once worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Odulaja was also an IT Manager at the Nigeria German Chemical Limited before turning the Chief Executive Officer of PRAMARK Consult Limited, which was established 1997

The High Chief being the Chairman of OnecardNigeria, a Fintech company, is also on the board of other companies.

The letter reads:

I am delighted to inform you that the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, has approved your appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council of Ogun State Institute of Technology, igbesa. The appointment takes effect from Monday, 27th October, 2025.

“Please accept my hearty congratulations on your appointment and best wishes for a successful tenure of Office.”