Be Bold, Decisive, Former CAS Tells New Service Chiefs

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The immediate past Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to demonstrate boldness, decisiveness, and unity of purpose in discharging their responsibilities.

He emphasised that effective leadership in the Armed Forces requires courage in the face of challenges, sound judgment in decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to national security and professional excellence.

His charge came as the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, highlighted the accomplishments of the Armed Forces under his command, noting that they had pushed back the forces of terror, liberated communities, and rekindled hope across the nation.

In a related development, the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, stated that the military under his leadership would prioritise capacity-building, research, and technological innovation to enhance operational efficiency and strategic foresight.

Similarly, the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu, pledged to do everything within his power to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a professional, innovative, and formidable force that is agile in confronting the multiple threats plaguing the nation.

In the same vein, the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, emphasised that the Armed Forces would leave no stone unturned in improving the security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja, Air Marshal Abubakar said: “I am aware that not every decision I took was popular — and that is the nature of leadership. Leadership is not a popularity contest; it sometimes demands standing alone to uphold what is right rather than yielding to convenience or applause.

If I have one message to those who will lead tomorrow, it is this: do not shy away from the difficult. Do not retreat from the uncomfortable. Take ownership. Act decisively. Let integrity be your shield. For titles are transient, applause is momentary, and seasons inevitably change — but honour endures, and history will be kind to those who lead with character, courage, and conviction.”

He added: “First, you must maintain a combat-ready Air Force — one that is operational, versatile, disciplined, and lethal when necessary; an Air Force that can respond swiftly, strike decisively, and adapt intelligently across the spectrum of military operations.

This demands rigorous training, sound doctrine, robust logistics, a deep-rooted safety culture, a capacity for research and development, and the cultivation of capabilities in every trade and speciality, as well as airmindedness across the rank and file — in essence, a ready Air Force in peace, in crisis, and in war.”

Performing his final duty as a military officer during the handover ceremony at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, reflected on his tenure:

“We faced a complex and dynamic security landscape, but we confronted it with unwavering resolve — guided by our constitutional mandate and a shared vision for a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

Our philosophy was anchored in jointness, interoperability, inter-agency cooperation, and kinetic synergy. These were not mere slogans but the guiding principles that shaped our operations and achievements.

Under my watch, we deepened the integration of our Army, Navy, and Air Force through the establishment of joint task forces across our theatres of operation. This unified approach enhanced operational effectiveness, improved intelligence sharing, and strengthened our collaboration with sister security agencies and relevant ministries, departments, and services.

Our troops displayed exceptional courage, resilience, and patriotism in confronting the evolving nature of asymmetric warfare. They pushed back the forces of terror, liberated communities, and rekindled hope across the nation.”

Upon assuming leadership of the Armed Forces, the new Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the defence and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “The nature of the threats confronting our nation — ranging from terrorism, insurgency, and banditry to emerging cyber, aerial, and maritime security challenges — requires us to remain ever vigilant, innovative, and united.

My leadership will, therefore, be guided by the principles of professionalism, jointness, discipline, innovation, and accountability.

We shall build on the achievements of my predecessor by strengthening synergy among the services and defence agencies. We shall also enhance intelligence-driven operations and deepen collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies.

Our objective — to restore and sustain peace, stability, and national cohesion in every part of our dear country — remains unquestionable.”

In his own remarks, after assuming office as the new Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke promised to ensure that the welfare needs of all officers, airmen, airwomen, and their families are promptly addressed to motivate them towards improved productivity.

He stated: “We will leave no stone unturned in discharging our constitutional roles, in conjunction with other sister services, as well as security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, to bring about a swift improvement in the security situation of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, there was also a formal handover and takeover of leadership at Naval Headquarters, where Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla relinquished command to the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.