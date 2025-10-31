Base FM Amplifies Breast Cancer Awareness with Pinktober Campaign

Base FM 101.1, Lagos’ fast-rising urban radio station, has taken the lead in this year’s Pinktober movement with a campaign themed “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters.”

The month-long initiative underscores the station’s growing commitment to social impact through entertainment. By combining survivor stories, expert insights, and digital engagement, Base FM has used its platform to raise nationwide awareness on breast cancer prevention and early detection.

Led by Morning Show host and campaign coordinator Charity Owoh, alongside Semilore Adeyemi, the Pinktober series featured inspiring voices such as Tolulope Dawodu, a young mother battling Stage II breast cancer, and Juliet Uzoma, a 15-year survivor and founder of Courage To Dare – The Juliet U Project.

“Awareness drives action,” Owoh said. “Every voice shared helps another woman act early—and possibly save her life.”

Since debuting in 2024, Base FM 101.1 has earned a reputation for blending Afrobeats and pop culture with purpose-driven storytelling. The Pinktober campaign reinforces its role as a socially conscious broadcaster championing public health advocacy across Nigeria.