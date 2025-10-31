Abia APC Legal Adviser Debunks Court Order against Minister 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed insinuations that a Federal High Court issued an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate or prosecute the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The party’s Legal Adviser, Vigilus Nwankwo, described such claims as politically motivated and aimed at discrediting the minister ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nwankwo, while speaking in an interview on ARISE News, clarified that the court merely granted a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah a procedural approval to apply for an order of mandamus, and not a substantive order directing INEC to act.

He said: “The court is yet to make any order compelling INEC. What was granted was only an order of leave for him to apply for an order of mandamus. “

“He is yet to apply for that order, so it has not been granted.”

Nwankwo maintained that the suit was part of a wider political scheme to weaken Onyejeocha’s growing influence within Abia politics, describing it as a pre-emptive move ahead of future elections.

“All this tango is coming because of the future elections in 2027. The minister is being targeted because she remains the face of the APC in Abia and enjoys strong grassroots support,” he said.

Nwankwo further maintained that the basis of the suit had already been settled during the 2023 election litigation process, explaining that both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal made no findings against Onyejeocha when Ogah challenged her election victory.

According to him, the present case amounts to issue estoppel, as it seeks to reopen a matter already determined by a competent court,

adding that the Court of Appeal’s decision to void the election was based on technical grounds, specifically the non-presentation of polling agents as witnesses, rather than any allegation of forgery.

In the meantime, the Minister of State for Labour, has declared that she remains focused on her responsibilities in the administration of President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that she will not be distracted by politically motivated claims.