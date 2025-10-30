Stakeholders Urge SMEs to Focus on Sustainable Entrepreneurship Growth

Emma Okonji





Stakeholders from the Enterprise Développement Centre (EDC), Keystone Bank, Mastercard Foundation, and Tripoint Academy have urged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to focus on sustainable and impact-driven entrepreneurship growth.

The stakeholders said this during the 2025 EDC SMEs conference held recently in Lagos, themed: ‘Catalysing the Future: Empowering Small Businesses for Impact and Inclusive Growth’.

Director at EDC, Dr. Nnenna Okekearu, highlighted the organisation’s focus on sustainable and impact-driven entrepreneurship growth as the conference explores compliance, exports, and tax regulations, offering a platform for entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and collaborate.

While praising Tripoint Academy’s work in empowering over 30,000 women in 10 years, she reiterated that EDC’s partnership with Tripoint Academy to promote inclusive growth and support women entrepreneurs also align with Keystone Bank’s commitment to impact-driven growth and entrepreneurship development.

In her keynote speech, Country Director at Mastercard Foundation, Rosy Fynn, praised EDC’s milestone 18-year conference, highlighting the significant impact of its programmes on society.

According to her, SMEs are the economy’s driving force, facing obstacles like finance, market access, and tools for efficiency, and that Mastercard Foundation partnered EDC to address the challenges, empowering SMEs nationwide through targeted programmes.

Fynn further emphasised that in 2026, organisations should prioritise collaboration over competition, highlighting Mastercard Foundation’s partnership-driven approach.

She therefore urged SMEs to leverage good platforms to showcase products and expand customer bases.

“Having that hope and resilience and that right mindset is a key part in ensuring that 2026 will be very different and a successful year for many SMEs,” Fynn said.

Also speaking at the event, Keystone Bank’s Executive Director, Nnenna Anyim Okoro, stressed the crucial role SMEs play in Nigeria’s economy and the bank’s comprehensive approach to supporting them.

Okoro announced plans to increase the frequency of the SME clinic, providing insights and thought leadership to entrepreneurs, an initiative that addresses SMEs’ needs beyond funding, aiming to equip them with the necessary tools for success.

Founder of Tripoint Travels Academy and Tourism and the representative of all northern entrepreneurs, Shuhda Muhammad, praised the initiative and thanked the organisers.

She emphasised empowering entrepreneurs in northern Nigeria, particularly women, with over 11,000 entrepreneurs supported, 80 per cent of whom are women.

She added that the initiative remained an enabler, with the aim to shift mindsets and promote financial independence, that would enable women to overcome barriers and showcase their products and services.