NGO Seeks Grassroots CSOs’ Collaborations with Govt to Tackle Alarming Unemployment Rates

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Founder and Executive Director of Youths Enterprise Development and Innovation Society (YEDIS) has canvassed the need for Government to collaborate with grassroots civil society organizations to bridge the information gap regarding development policies and tackle the alarming unemployment rates plaguing Nigeria.

Alhaji Rafiu Olaore made the submission in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen on his just concluded World Bank Group and IMF Meetings and Civil Society Policy Forum held in Washington DC, USA.

Other participants at the World even, according to him, included Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion; Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency; and Dr. Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency.

He said that, the World Bank event underscored the significant roles of civil societies in job creation.

Olaore stressed that, “My passionate plea for a unified effort to create sustainable job opportunities for underserved youth remained impactful at the event”, noting that, the event has ignited a message of hope and potential for the future of Nigeria’s workforce.

“My call for synergy is clear: it’s time to empower the next generation to thrive in a rapidly changing world”, he added.

Olaore who also delivered a keynote speech at the event, titled “Advancing Homegrown Economy through Sustainable Infrastructure and Skills Development in Africa” and addressed International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, commended the Nigerian government’s commitment to Skills Development aimed at creating decent jobs.

He also advocated for the inclusion of grassroots NGOs in the decision-making process, stressing that their contributions are essential for productive outcomes.

Olaore’s initiatives in job creation have not gone unnoticed as the World Bank Group and the International Financial Corporation (IFC) have celebrated his impactful work on their websites and social media platforms.

Additionally, the United Nations has embraced his policy brief aimed at accelerating social progress, which will be featured at the “Second World Summit for Social Development” in Doha, Qatar, from November 4 to 6, 2025.

Olaore’s unwavering dedication serves as a beacon of hope and progress, not only for Nigeria but for the world at large, illuminating the path toward a brighter future.