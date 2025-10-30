GTCO Reports Profit Before Tax of N900.8bn in Q3 2025

Kayode Tokede





Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2025, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) with a profit before tax of N900.8billion.

This is on the back of strong performance on the core earnings lines of interest income and fee income which grew by 25.6per cent and 16.8per cent, respectively.

The strong core-earning performance continued to narrow the y dip in PBT to 26per cent, thereby cushioning the impact of the N523.2 billion fair value gains recognized in Q3-2024, which did not recur in Q3-2025.

The Group recorded growths across all its Asset lines and continues to maintain a well-structured, healthy liquid and diversified balance sheet in all the jurisdictions wherein it operates a Banking franchise, as well as across its Payments, Pension and Funds Management business verticals.

Group’s total assets and shareholders’ funds closed at N16.7trillion and N3.3trillion, respectively.

The Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very robust and strong, closing at 36.5per cent, likewise asset quality improved as evidenced by IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans which closed at 3.3per cent and 4.4per cent at Bank and Group level in Q3-2025 (Bank 3.5per cent, Group 5.2per cent in December 2024).

Cost of Risk (COR) also improved to 2.2per cent from 4.9per cent in December 2024.

In specific terms, the Group’s loan book (net) grew by 16.5per cent from N2.79trillion as of December 2024 to N3.24trillion in September 2025. Similarly, deposit liabilities grew by 16.0per cent from N10.40trillion to N12.06trillion during the same period.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, in a statement said: “Our third quarter performance underscores the consistency and resilience of our business model, as well as the continued strength of our diversified financial services ecosystem.

“We are seeing steady, sustainable growth across our banking and non-banking businesses, supported by disciplined execution and a strong focus on operational efficiency.

“The improvements we have made to our digital and payments infrastructure are enhancing customer experience, deepening engagement, and driving greater integration across our ecosystem.”

He further stated: “Looking ahead, our focus remains on advancing our competitive edge through innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to superior customer outcomes.

“With a clear growth trajectory and strong organizational alignment, we are well-positioned to sustain performance momentum and deliver another year of industry-leading results.”

Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry in terms of key financial ratios i.e., Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 39.5per cent, Pre-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 7.6per cent, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 36.5per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 28.8per cent.