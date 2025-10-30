EFCC Drags Crew, Vessel to Court for Alleged Multi-billion Naira Oil Theft

Wale Igbintade





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday, arraigned a vessel, MT Ostria, and three individuals before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offenses Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over the alleged theft of over 13 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at about N12 billion, belonging to NNPC Retail Limited.

The defendants, Captain Raymundo A. Panaligam, Chief Officer Roneno Villarin, both officials of MT Ostria, and Mr. Vincent Wayas, a staff member of GMO, an inspection firm representing NNPC, were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

According to the charge, the defendants conspired to steal about 13,354,000 litres of PMS, offences said to contravene Sections 411 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable under Section 287 of the same law.

One of the counts reads “MT Ostria, Captain Raymundo A. Panaligam, Chief Officer Roneno Villarin, and Mr. Vincent Wayas, sometime in January 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony, to wit: stealing of 13,354,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, property of NNPC Retail Limited.”

Another count alleges that on or about January 17, 2024, the defendants dishonestly took 9,000,000 litres of PMS, while a separate count accuses them of stealing an additional 3,000,000 litres of the same product.

All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility pending the commencement of trial, arguing that they posed a flight risk and had nothing to lose if they absconded.

However, defence counsel informed the court that bail applications had already been filed and urged that the defendants be allowed to remain on the administrative bail earlier granted by the EFCC, noting that they had complied fully with the terms.

In her ruling, Justice Dada ordered that the defendants continue under the existing EFCC bail conditions and adjourned the case to November 17 and 27, 2025, for the commencement of trial.