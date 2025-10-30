Edun: Removal of Fuel Subsidy, FX Reforms Have Strengthened Public Finances

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has

again declared that the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign-exchange reforms have strengthened public finances, improved confidence, and redirected national resources towards citizens and productive investments.

He also reststed the federal government’s commitment to disciplined fiscal reforms, transparency, and private-sector-driven growth under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Edun spoke in Akure, Ondo State at the South West Stakeholders Dialogue, noting that the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign-exchange reforms have strengthened public finances, improved confidence, and redirected national resources towards citizens and productive investments.

Quoting the minister, the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga said in a statement, “Nigeria’s resources are now benefiting the many, not the few. Our reforms are levelling the playing field, boosting competitiveness, and enabling sustainable economic expansion.”

Edun highlighted what called early gains as faster GDP growth, easing inflation, and a stabilising exchange rate — alongside key interventions, including direct benefit transfers, student financing under NELFUND, and plans for a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network across the country to expand digital access and support innovation.

The administration, he said. remains focused on reforms that attract investment, deepen economic inclusion, and position Nigeria for long-term prosperity.

We are creating the right conditions for business to thrive and for every Nigerian to participate in the nation’s progress,” the minister said.