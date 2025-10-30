ASUU: FG Releases N2.3bn Batch 8 Salary, Promotion Arrears, Deepens Dialogue, Strengthens Welfare

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government says it has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s tertiary education sector through decisive fiscal interventions, policy reforms, and sustained dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

To this, it has released N2.3 billion, representing Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears to universities across the country.

The disbursements, processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), is to clear inherited backlogs and enhance the welfare of academic and non-academic staff in the tertiary education sector.

I’m a statement signed by the director in charge of media and public relations, Mrs. Folashade Boriowo, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa disclosed this in Abuja while providing updates on ongoing engagements with ASUU and other tertiary institution unions.

She stated that according to him, “A total of N2.311 billion, representing Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears, has been released through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to universities. Benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now.”

“He further disclosed that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance and the OAGF, is finalising the release of third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to NUPEMCO, expected to be completed in the coming days.

“Dr. Alausa added that the government has approved the full mainstreaming of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into university staff salaries beginning from 2026, noting that this will ensure prompt, predictable, and sustainable payments going forward. In addition, funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities, with corresponding budgetary provisions made to sustain the initiative.”

The statement said the minister reaffirmed these measures demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to improving academic staff welfare and addressing long-standing challenges that have persisted for decades.

“Within the last twenty-six months, the Federal Government has paid a significant portion of outstanding obligations while maintaining open communication with all academic and non-academic unions of tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education assures that these engagements are being conducted truthfully and in good faith. However, while the government remains committed to improving staff welfare, it will only enter into agreements that are realistic and financially sustainable,” Dr. Alausa stated.

He explained that the Yayale Ahmed Negotiating Committee continues to serve as a bridge between the Federal Government and the tertiary institutions’ unions, ensuring that all pending welfare-related issues are addressed through honest and mutually respectful dialogue.

“Negotiations are being conducted sincerely, mutually, and respectfully,” he added.

Alausa reiterated that the Federal Government will not engage in unsustainable fiscal practices.

“Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system,” he said, stressing that all commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability.

The minister expressed optimism that the current wave of reforms and fiscal interventions will usher in lasting industrial harmony, restore confidence in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, and strengthen institutional capacity for national development.