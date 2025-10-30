Africa Leadership Foundation Launches First Pan-African Gender Budgeting Network to Advance Inclusive Devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



To strengthen gender equality and inclusive governance across the continent, the Africa Leadership Foundation (ALF) launched the first-ever Pan-African platform dedicated to advancing gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) and inclusive fiscal policies called the African Gender Budgeting Network (AGEBUN).

African Gender Budgeting Network (AGEBUN) was initiated by the Africa Leadership Foundation in response to the outcomes of its previous gender programmes, which stressed the critical need for a sustained platform that connects practitioners, policymakers, researchers, and advocates beyond one-off engagements.

The importance of such a platform was further reiterated by gender machineries during the Regional Advocacy Workshop on Gender-Responsive Budgeting, organised by the ALF, which was attended by over 600 gender machineries, advocates, gender equality experts, and enthusiasts from across 31 African countries.

The network was convened by ALF in partnership with UN Women, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (AUC WGYD), and Oxfam in Africa (OiA).

It marked a significant milestone in Africa’s ongoing efforts to institutionalise gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) as a standard practice within national and regional fiscal systems.

Delivering the opening session at the launch, Dr. Olumide Ajayi, the Executive Director of the Africa Leadership Foundation, reaffirmed ALF’s leadership and vision in driving the initiative.

“Gender-responsive budgeting is not new to Africa, but it remains underutilised due to limited knowledge, weak capacity, and widespread misconceptions.

“AGEBUN was established to bridge these gaps through knowledge sharing, peer learning, and coordinated advocacy, connecting practitioners, advocates, and stakeholders with the tools and resources needed to make fiscal systems truly inclusive,” he said.

The launch featured remarks and commitments from high-level representatives, including Mr. Paul Vingi, Interim Gender Justice Lead, Oxfam in Africa; Mme. Cleopatra Hurungo, Regional Advisor and Gender Team Leader, UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa; Mme. Keiso Matashane-Marite, and Chief of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, UNECA (represented by Mme. Judith Beatrice Auma Oduol).

Others include Mme. Prudence Ngwenya, Director of the AUC’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (represented by Ms Ilwad Elmi Mohammed), and Madame Doris Mpoumpou, Special Representative of UN Women to the African Union.

In a defining moment, Madame Doris Mpoumpou officially inaugurated the African Gender Budgeting Network (AGEBUN) on behalf of UN Women.

She applauded ALF for its leadership in conceptualising and coordinating the initiative, noting that: “Budgets are not just technical tools, but they are political statements that reflect what societies value. AGEBUN provides the platform to ensure our fiscal choices truly represent the priorities of women, men, and youth across Africa.”

Findings from the Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report, developed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the UNECA, highlight why AGEBUN’s creation is timely.

The report shows that women’s economic parity in Africa declined from 61% in 2019 to 58.2% in 2023, reflecting widening gaps in employment, income, and access to productive resources.

It called on African governments to invest intentionally in women and girls through evidence-based, gender-responsive budgeting, noting that inclusive growth and sustainable development cannot be achieved without gender equality at the centre of fiscal policy.

The establishment of AGEBUN also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality and SDG 16 on inclusive institutions, and with Agenda 2063’s Aspiration 6 and Goal 17, which call for full gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa’s transformation.

Since its launch, AGEBUN has attracted over 250 registered members from 32 sub-Saharan African countries, creating a vibrant community of practitioners, policymakers, and advocates.

The network will continue to serve as an advocacy hub, knowledge-sharing platform, and collaborative space for strengthening GRB implementation and policy reform across the continent.

With ALF’s leadership and the continued collaboration of UN Women, UNDP, UNECA, the AUC WGYD, Oxfam in Africa, and other development partners, AGEBUN is poised to become a cornerstone in shaping Africa’s fiscal policies to ensure that every budget reflects the realities and priorities of all Africans.

The Africa Leadership Foundation (ALF) is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting leadership, good governance, and sustainable development across Africa.

Through capacity-building programs, research, and advocacy, ALF empowers leaders and organisations to drive positive change and contribute to the continent’s progress.