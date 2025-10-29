TETFund Commissions N717m Faculty Complex at Nasarawa Varsity

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commissioned a N717,374,213.75 Faculty of Social Sciences Lecture Theatre and Office Complex at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

The chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, Hon. Aminu Masari, commissioned the project at the university campus in Keffi on Tuesday.

The new facility comprises 22 en-suite offices, four 200-seater lecture theatres, and 12 public conveniences.

Masari said the project was executed under the 2020/2021 merged annual intervention, and it aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Masari praised Nasarawa State University for its record of transparency and efficiency in implementing TETFund projects. He said it was the third time TETFund was visiting the university for commissioning within two to three years.

According to Masari, “It shows the institution’s resolve to ensure funds are judiciously used with verifiable results.

“The fused Lecture Theatre and Office complex to be commissioned shortly is of the years 2020/2021 (Merged) Annual intervention, being hosted under the Faculty of Social Sciences, and completed at a total cost of N717,374,213.75.

“We are optimistic that this facility will aid teaching and learning in a comfortable environment, having been furnished and adequately equipped for that purpose.”

He said TETFund had recorded about 71 per cent completion of infrastructure-based projects across its beneficiary institutions between January and September 2025.

Masari also disclosed that since NSUK became a TETFund beneficiary in 2003, it had received over N12.7 billion for infrastructure-related interventions, stating that about 80 per cent of the funds have been accessed and the evidence of utilisation visible all over the campus.

He added that the new facility was expected to “aid teaching and learning in a comfortable environment, having been furnished and adequately equipped for that purpose”.

While urging the university to ensure proper maintenance of the building, Masari reaffirmed TETFund’s commitment to supporting innovation, ICT advancement, and sustainable power supply in tertiary institutions.

He explained that the fund had temporarily stepped down foreign training for lecturers due to high exchange rates and issues of abscondment, but was focusing more on impactful local interventions.

“We are optimistic that these special interventions will yield appreciable dividends soon,” he said.

Representing Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, the fund’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Babatunde Olajide, said the project symbolised the fund’s determination to strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

Ochono stated, “This event stands as a testament to our shared commitment to advancing tertiary education in Nigeria. We commend the university for its prudent utilisation of funds and timely completion of projects.”

He stated that TETFund was aware of challenges caused by inflation and exchange rate volatility, which had affected project delivery timelines.

Olajide also urged universities to prioritise maintenance.

He said, “As we commission this facility today, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to protect and maintain it to avoid deterioration. Together, we can ensure this investment yields dividends for generations to come.”