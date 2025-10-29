AbdulRazaq: Kidnappers Have No Place in Kwara State, Receives 23 Freed Abductees

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, warned that there was no place for kidnappers in the state, just as he received 23 abductees who were recently freed by the Nigerian Army.

Commending President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies for their support, the governor, during the hand-over of the victims to him by Brigade Commander 22 Armoured Brigade Headquarters, Ilorin Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, also congratulated the victims on their freedom and promised continuous efforts to rid the state of criminal elements who were behind their abductions.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said, “We thank God that you were all freed following the pressure from the security forces.

“We also thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support and the Nigerian Army and other security agencies working together to achieve this success.

“We are glad to see 23 victims freed and presented today. We thank the Army and the Medical Centre here for looking after them since they were rescued.

“We’ve known their plights, and I assure that the government will support them in rehabilitation. The challenges we are going through, I can assure you, are temporary.

“Like the GoC has said, it is either they (criminals) leave Kwara or they die here. This is a state of harmony.”

AbdulRazaq appreciated the Army and the new Brigade Commander for the deployment of troops to the state to get rid of the hostile non-state actors, pledging sustainable support to the Armed Forces.

“The GoC has been on the ground for the past two weeks, and since he came, we have seen the turnaround of the event. And we have seen the criminals leaving, with many of them arrested or terminated. Peace is now being restored to Kwara,” he said.

In his remarks, Rume acknowledged the support the troops have been receiving from the state government, and pledged to continue to mount pressure on the criminals until they were rid of the whole of Kwara state.

“Your Excellency, I thank you very much once again and we do really appreciate your efforts because without that, a lot of operations that have been going on would not have been possible.

“We promise you that we will continue to do our best until these miscreants leave this area. Let me quote what the General Officer Commanding said when I arrived. His order is explicit.

“It is either the bandits leave Kwara State or they die’. That is the only mandate I have, and I will continue to do my best with my officers to achieve that,” he said.