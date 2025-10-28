Tribute to an Iroko: Dr. Christopher Kolade, One of Africa’s Finest Sons!

Emeka Oparah

What more can be said about Dr. Christopher Olusola Kolade that hasn’t already been said? His exceptional life of discipline, dignity, modesty, respect, service, selflessness, achievements and integrity has long made him a towering figure—a legend seemingly awaiting canonization.

I’ve personally written many tributes celebrating him over the years and recommending his peculiar lifestyle to all. So, when the news broke on October 10th that the inimitable, inspirational iroko had fallen—that Dr. Kolade had embarked on his final journey from this sublunary abode to his rightful place in paradise—I was extremely sad yet unrestrained in my gratitude to the Great Architect of the Universe for a lifetime well-spent.

Waking up miles away and hours ahead of Nigeria in the UAE, I began the day by posting fond stories and photos on Facebook, with the privileged information I had (without giving away anything). So none, but one curious judge, initially got the memo. Legends, after all, are not expected to die.

Then, the news officially broke. The outpouring of tributes and heartfelt reminiscences that followed were unparalleled. It would be an understatement to say that the profound impact of his passing has been felt globally. Even the heavens above felt it as the angels rejoiced, if I could speak for them, and justly too, that one of their own was headed back home to eternal bliss.

Lest my words run short in celebrating this African, nay, global icon, I must quickly share one encounter that perfectly illustrates or captures the profound humanity and humility of this man who I first met and immediately admired when I joined Cadbury Nigeria as Media Relations Manager in 1994 and he the Executive Chairman.

It was in 2002. I was tasked with an urgent, significant mission: deliver a confidential letter from the Chairman, Dr. Kolade, to President Olusegun Obasanjo at the fabled Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. This meant picking up the letter that evening and catching an early morning flight.

The alarm woke me pre-dawn. As I prepared to leave home at 5.00 am, my phone rang. It was Dr. Kolade. He apologized profusely for disturbing my sleep and for whatever disruption the trip was causing. He gave clear instructions for navigating the Villa protocol. Then, astonishingly, he asked to speak to my wife.

My wife, though momentarily horrified by the gravity of the call, composed herself. Dr. Kolade then apologized to her for disturbing her sleep and taking her husband away at such an ungodly hour, assuring her that he would ensure my return home that very same day. (In my mind, I naughtily wondered why the “old man” just deftly blocked any fun overnight stay in Abuja!)

I completed the mission, delivered the letter, and returned to Lagos, adding a successful Aso Rock visit to my CV! Hehehe!

Weeks later, while watching NTA Network News, in Abuja on a different assignment, the news broke: Dr. Christopher Kolade had been appointed the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2002-2007).

I called immediately to congratulate him. Instead of accepting the praise, he thanked me for “making it happen.” Confused, I asked how. He reminded me how, just weeks earlier, I had graciously delivered his acceptance letter for the appointment to the President. My joy was boundless. What a man!

People like the man whose life we have always revered and now celebrate never die; they live forever in the hearts and minds of millions whose lives they touched by their exemplary conduct. And so it is with Dr. Christopher Kolade.

Every single testimony speaks to his integrity and forthrightness and I dare add his remarkable fortitude, having survived the immense pain of his sons who predeceased him. He bore his losses with exemplary grace and dignity.

Therefore, on behalf of my family and myself, I express profound gratitude for the lessons learned from his life of exemplary leadership and service as well as his fatherly love. Lest I forget, CK did come with a great sense of humor, sometimes diabolical, especially when masked by his sometimes unsmiling face. That unsettled only the uninitiated.

May his illustrious soul rest peacefully in paradise.

And may his memories be always s blessing to all who knew and loved him.

•Emeka Oparah is Group Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Africa