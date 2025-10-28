Tinubu Felitates Ex-First Lady, Margaret Shonekan, on 84th Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has sent warm greetings to the former First Lady, Chief Margaret Shonekan, as she clocks 84 on October 28, 2025.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the wife of the former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, and the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United African Company (UAC), whose exemplary humility and kindness continue to inspire.

According to President Tinubu: “Mrs Shonekan devoted her entire career to the strengthening of public institutions, with a focus on promoting effective service delivery, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessments for students, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting human resource development.

“She started her career as a Trainee Assistant Registrar at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 1965, Deputy Registrar, Federal Civil Service Commissioner, 1986 till 1994, and later Head of the National Office of WAEC, 1995-2000, at a most difficult time.

“I commend her patriotism, courage and commitment to the development of education in Nigeria, exemplified by her return to her former office, WAEC, in 1994 after serving as Nigeria’s first lady for three months”.

The President prayed for Mama’s continued well-being and beseeches God to grant her good health, strength, and a sound mind.