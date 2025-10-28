STL Capital, COPE Sustain Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

STL Trustees Limited has reaffirmed its partnership with the Care Organization Public Enlightenment (COPE), extending their three-year collaboration that has so far provided free screenings for over 300 women and reached thousands more through awareness campaigns.

Speaking at the last screening event, Managing Director of STL Trustees, Funmi Ekundayo, described the initiative as one of the company’s most impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. She noted that the partnership with COPE has helped raise awareness on the importance of early detection and encouraged women to prioritise their health.

The event, which took place in Lagos, brought together many women who took part in free breast cancer screenings and health awareness sessions

Ekundayo said: “At STL, we have several CSR projects we partner with different organisations on, but I can tell you that one of the CSR projects that is very close and dear to our hearts is the one for breast cancer awareness. We have been supporting and partnering with COPE for about three years now, this is the third year, because we see the impact we are able to make with this free screening for about 100 women and more each year.”

She revealed that beyond the direct beneficiaries of the screenings, “thousands of women have come across the reports and learned one or two things about protecting themselves and doing regular checks stressing that early detection saves lives.

Ekundayo also emphasised the need to demystify breast cancer discussions, saying stigma remains a major barrier to treatment. “Many women are ashamed to speak out when they notice something unusual. We must change that mindset as a community by supporting and not stigmatizing those affected,” she said.

She also added that women often juggle multiple responsibilities, home, career, and caregiving which makes them prone to neglecting their health. Only when you are healthy can you truly support your family and your career,” she said, reaffirming STL’s commitment to continue partnering with COPE and other organisations to promote wellness among women.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of COPE, Ebunola Anozie, commended STL Trustees for its consistent support, noting that the partnership has significantly strengthened the organization’s capacity to reach more women.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we believe that if you detect cancer early, you can save your life and your breast. You don’t need to remove it if you detect it early,” Anozie explained. “Our collaboration with STL Trustees has been fantastic. You can see the turnout today women are coming out without fear, learning about self-examination, and getting free breast ultrasound scans.”

Anozie said COPE’s approach goes beyond one-off screenings, adding that beneficiaries are encouraged to maintain regular checks. “We lecture them, give them educational posters, and emphasize monthly self-examinations so they can detect any change early,” she said.

For STL Capital Group, the breast cancer awareness campaign is one of several CSR interventions aimed at empowering communities. Ekundayo disclosed that the company also supports educational initiatives such as providing school supplies to pupils and funding teenage reorientation programmes like Teens Think.