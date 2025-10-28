Q3:  Transcorp Group Reports 18% Increase in Profit to N124.5bn

Kayode Tokede

Transnational Corporation Plc, yesterday announced its third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2025 with N124.5billion profit before tax, representing about N105.5billion reported in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2024.

The result and accounts posted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that Profit After Tax closed Q3 2025 at N91.4 billion, about 21 per cent increase over N75.9 billion in Q3 2024.

The Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, in its unaudited Q3 2025 financial results, delivered strong growth across business lines as the Group recorded N413.4 billion in revenue, a 39 per cent growth from N297.7 billion in Q3 2024.

The group maintained its strong growth trajectory, driven by the company’s resilient business strategy and operational excellence.

The Group Company Secretary, Atinuke Kolade in a statement stated that all operating units of the company recorded significant growth, with the increased power generation capacity at the Group’s power plants and expansion in the hospitality revenue stream with the inclusion of the 5,000-capacity Transcorp Centre Abuja.

According to Kolade, the Group maintained a gross profit margin of 48per cent, reflecting disciplined cost management and strategic pricing across its business units, underpinned by a strong ethos of operational efficiency.

Commenting on the Q3 2025 results, Chairman, Transnational Corporation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, in a statement said, “Transcorp’s robust revenue and earnings delivery, demonstrates the opportunity in the Nigerian economy.

“Our diversified portfolio continues to offer investors access to key drivers of Nigeria’s growth opportunity. As the macro-economic climate improves, the Group is well positioned to take advantage of Nigeria’s extraordinary potential. We are executing our impact-driven mandate, through strategic investments that solidify our leadership in Nigeria’s vital sectors. Our diversified model continues to demonstrate resilience, generating significant value.

“In power generation and distribution, we are closing the energy deficit in Nigeria, propelling national development. We increased our power generation capacity at all our plants and we remain committed to power Nigerians out of poverty.

“In hospitality, we are redefining excellence, with the landmark Transcorp Centre Abuja setting a new standard for world class events. We remain unrelenting in our commitment to delivering superior shareholder returns and driving the long-term transformation of Nigeria’s economy.”

Also, President/Group CEO, Transcorp, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, in a statement stated: “Transcorp Group’s Q3 2025 results demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic direction, operational excellence and portfolio-wide efficiency. Driven by our core purpose to “Improve Lives and Transform Africa”, we continue to optimise our businesses to deliver superior stakeholder value.

“As Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, with a disciplined approach to excellent corporate strategy, we are positioned to finish the year with strength and strategic momentum. We offer investors unique access to the Nigerian economy, delivering sustainable returns for our shareholders and championing economic growth.”