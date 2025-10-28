NHRC Decries Surge in Violation of Freedom of Religion, Conscience, Thought

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried the growing violation of right to freedom of religion, conscience and thought as guaranteed under the nation’s constitution.

Speaking at the presentation of the September 2025 Human Rights Situation Dashboard on Monday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, said: “In the forgoing month, the NHRC has recorded human rights violations which have impacted or impeded the enjoyment of the right to freedom of religion, conscience and thought as guaranteed under the Constitution. Attacks on places of worship, worshippers and religious persons were recorded across seven states.”

He added that: “The NHRC is unaware of the recent conversations on whether or not there exists a form religious genocide in Nigeria.

“We believe that the situation presents an opportunity for national conversation on the normative and legal underpinnings of the right to freedom of religion as the invisible glue that holds the fabrics of Nigeria.

“As Nigeria’s National Human Rights Institution, we are ready to lead in this conversation and we call on government, non-state actors and international development partners to join us in this regard.”

Ojukwu while revealing that in September, the Commission received a total of 371,622 complaints on human rights violations from across its state offices, said: “As always, our offices across the country have worked diligently to investigate, mediate, and, where necessary, refer cases for further action.”

He said: “The September observatory reveals persistent and evolving threats to human rights across all six geopolitical zones. The North Central recorded the highest number of incidents, mainly linked to banditry, kidnapping, and road accidents, while the North West and North East followed closely with cases of terror attacks, abductions, and sexual violence.

“The southern regions experienced a mix of domestic violence, police abuses, mob actions, and fatal road accidents. Over all, violations of the right to life accounted for the majority of incidents, reflecting the toll of insecurity and preventable violence in our country.

“Among the states most affected in September were Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, and Borno, each reporting multiple layers of violence and insecurity.”

Ojukwu added that: “September like previous months presented us with yet another painful month of wanton killings associated with banditry and criminalities across Nigeria.

“Our observatory findings reinforce what our complaint data already shows – that the right to life and personal security remain under serious threat, and that systemic impunity and weak accountability mechanisms continue to aid violators of human rights.

“Distinguished colleagues, the findings from our September dashboard reaffirm that Nigeria’s human rights challenges remain deeply intertwined with insecurity, weak accountability systems, and social inequalities.

“Yet, these data points also serve a vital purpose: they should guide our interventions and direct resources where they are most needed: to communities under siege, to survivors in need of redress, and to institutions that must be strengthened to protect the rule of law.

“As we move forward, our collective commitment must remain firm: to protect life and dignity, to hold violators accountable, and to build a Nigeria where human rights are not an aspiration.”