Mindsplace Rallies Nigerians to Build Resilient Communities for Mental Health

Funmi Ogundare

Mindsplace, recently held the second edition of its Awakening Summit, aimed at promoting mental wellbeing and community resilience across Nigeria, as part of activities marking this year’s World Mental Health Day.

The summit, held virtually, brought together nearly 2,000 participant, was themed, ‘UNITE25: Communities Supporting Wellbeing in Crisis and Beyond’, .

It featured leading voices in mental health advocacy, healthcare, and communications, including Mary Ayuba, a mental health advocate; Victor Emaye, CEO of Chekker Health; and Efe Obiomah, public relations expert and author of ‘The Unfettered Woman’.

The event explored how Nigerians can foster resilient, compassionate, and connected communities amid rising mental health challenges.

Mary Ayuba emphasised on the pervasive stigma associated with mental illness, stressing that many people suffer in silence due to fear of judgment or misrepresentation.

“Most mental health challenges are not seen on the surface. You see people who look very well, who seem like they have no issues, but are dealing with big mental health challenges,” she said, adding that stigma delays healing, while collective healing strengthens communities.

Victor Emaye, CEO of Chekker Health; presented data showing that up to 30 per cent of Nigerians will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. He emphasised the role of digital communities and peer support in helping individuals cope and recover.

“When you share an experience and someone says, ‘I was there, this is how I felt, and this is what I did,’ it can be empowering,” he said.

Efe Obiomah, Public Relations expert, examined the role of religion and faith communities in shaping mental health outcomes.

She said religious institutions can provide vital emotional support, adding that leaders can also act with empathy and understanding.

“Faith, hope and love are cornerstones of the Christian faith, not fear, shame, condemnation or discouragement, which are often roots of mental health challenges,” she noted, adding that storytelling remains a powerful tool for healing.

Convener of the summit, Ms. Eniola Bello, encouraged participants to use accurate language when discussing mental health.

“There are four levels of mental health: well-being, mental distress, mental health problems, and mental illness. It’s important to use the right terms so people can receive appropriate support,” she explained.

The event also witnessed a panel discussion moderated by Modupe Ogungbe, where participants discussed ways to build sustainable mental health ecosystems in Nigeria.