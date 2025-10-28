‘LFZ Remains Best Investment Destination for Nordic Businesses in Nigeria’

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos Free Zone, has been described as the best investment destination for Nordic companies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Free Zone, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, disclosed this during the Nordic Nigeria Connect 2025 held in Lagos.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the event, Ladoja explained that the Zone offers business predictability and proper organisation for investors who intend to do business in Nigeria, unlike other places where they are more likely to be confronted by infrastructural or regulatory barriers.

She stated that for Nordic companies that see Nigeria as a potential hub for business, Lagos Free Zone remains the ideal destination as it offers the proper infrastructure, enabling environment, and logistics capacity needed to thrive.

“In Lagos Free Zone, we have a deep-sea port with state-of-the-art equipment. So, if you come to the Zone and have your business set up, it becomes easy for you to export, thus addressing the issue of delays and timing. With that, you can bring in your raw material seamlessly, effortlessly, all in the same place. So, with other access roads and coastal road being put in place, alongside plan to connect the axis through rail, many of these constraints would have been taken care of. Looking at it from a regulation perspective, we are creating our own single window where all the regulators you need to do your business are concentrated in the zone,” she added.

She observed that the Tinubu administration’s two major policy reforms—the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate—have created a more transparent, market-driven economy and brought back a sense of predictability in the investment climate for foreign investors. She maintained that the reforms have inspired cautious optimism in the economy, witnessing headwinds turning into tailwinds.

According to her, sustained currency stability, low interest rates, and downward-bending inflation curves in the last 12 months are good signals that the private sector capital formation cycle is ripe for revival.