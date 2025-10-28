Ex-Banker Fined N4m for Producing Cannabis-Laced Drink

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a former Banker, Joy Awosika, to pay a fine of ₦4 million, for producing a locally brewed beverage laced with Cannabis Sativa.

Justice Musa Kakaki, who delivered the judgement on Wednesday, found the 45-year-old guilty of unlawfully producing and distributing a narcotic substance, and ordered the forfeiture of three vehicles used in the illicit business to the Federal Government. The vehicles include a white Volkswagen van marked AKD 510 YJ, a white and green Toyota mini truck, LSC 999 YK, and a yellow Ford van AKD 511 YJ.

Awosika’s conviction followed her guilty plea to a two-count charge, filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). According to the charge, she was arrested on September 10, 2025, at the Caritas Event Centre, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, with 6,096 litres of a beverage known locally as “skuchies”, which laboratory tests confirmed contained Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug prohibited under Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Bahari Abdullahi, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered exhibits, including samples of the beverage and vehicle registration documents, which the court admitted in evidence. He urged the court to convict the Defendant, and order the forfeiture of all assets used in committing the offence, describing the case as “a reminder that drug crimes are evolving in new and dangerous forms”.

In her plea for leniency, defence counsel, Chief (Mrs) Lilian Omotunde, told the court that her client was a single mother of four, and is a Master’s degree holder in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She explained that Awosika turned to the illicit trade after losing her banking job and the subsequent collapse of her personal business, adding that she had shown deep remorse and was battling health challenges.

Justice Kakaki, after considering the plea and the submissions of both Counsel, held that while the offence was serious, the Defendant’s personal circumstances warranted a measure of compassion. He therefore, sentenced Awosika to pay ₦4 million in lieu of imprisonment, and ordered the permanent forfeiture of the three vehicles as “instruments of crime”.

The judgement underscores the NDLEA’s ongoing crackdown on un-conventional drug traf-ficking, particularly the use of locally brewed drinks to conceal narcotics, a trend officials say, is becoming increasingly common across urban centres.