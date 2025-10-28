Doctors’ Union Mobilises for Indefinite Strike, Orders Members to Hand over Patients

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part build-up to its November 1 nationwide industrial action, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to hand over patients to other health workers.

THISDAY gathered that the association has asked all Centre Presidents and General Secretaries to convene emergency congress meetings to brief members on the resolutions reached at the National Executive Council meeting regarding the strike.

NARD further advised the doctors to use the days leading up to the strike date, “to hand over patients, engage traditional and religious leaders, and sensitise the public and media on the reasons for their action.”

“Trust the process, believe in your leaders, and remain resolute. Victory is certain,” it said.

The aggrieved doctors stated that their declaration followed the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier

This followed a five-hour extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held penultimate Sunday, where the council resolved that the federal government had failed to meet the association’s demands despite a 30-day ultimatum issued last month.

The NEC demanded the immediate payment of outstanding 25 percent/35 percent CONMESS arrears and other pending financial entitlements owed to our members.

In a communique jointly signed by NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdumajid Yahya Ibrahim, the association said its members would embark on a nationwide indefinite strike beginning from November 1

“The NARD hereby declare a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike commencing at 12:00 AM (midnight) on Saturday, 1st November 2025.

“All Resident Doctors in federal and State tertiary health institutions nationwide are directed to withdraw their services completely and indefinitely until the federal government and affected State governments demonstrate genuine commitment to addressing our demands,” it added.

It accused some individuals in and outside government of harbouring “exploitative plans” against resident doctors, adding that the union would collectively resist such moves.

The NEC further stated that “19 points are our minimum demands, and there is no going back. The notice for the strike will be out maybe later today or tomorrow.”

NARD had earlier given the federal government a one-month deadline from September 26, 2025, to address unresolved issues affecting the welfare and training of resident doctors and medical officers across the country.

The association had also raised concern over the non-payment of the outstanding 25 per cent and 35 per cent upward review arrears of CONMESS, which should have been settled by the end of August 2025, despite several engagements with the Federal Government.

NARD had also described as unjust the dismissal of five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, saying the action came amid widespread burnout and the ongoing migration of medical professionals abroad.

Other grievances included the non-payment of promotion arrears owed to medical officers in various federal tertiary hospitals and the failure of the government to pay the 2024 accoutrement allowance, despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Health.

It also pointed out the bureaucratic delays in upgrading resident doctors’ ranks following successful completion of postgraduate medical examinations. The association said these delays have led to non-payment of new salary scales and accumulated arrears.

It further decried the exclusion of resident doctors from the specialist allowance, despite their vital role in delivering specialist-level clinical care to patients nationwide.

It also faulted the exclusion of medical and dental house officers from the civil service scheme, a policy it said has denied them rightful emoluments, professional recognition, and timely payment of salaries.