Comedians Laud MTN, Others For Support Over The Years

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Bright Okpocha, a Nigerian comedian, with stage name, “Basketmouth”, Afamefuna Igwemba, ‘Klint da Drunk” and Tony Ereku “Gandoki”, have commended MTN and others for supporting the comedy industry.

They gave the commendation at the Night of a Thousand Laughs 30th Anniversary celebration held over the weekend in Abuja.

Okpocha said MTN has been there for the comedy industry and commended them for their unwavering support for the comedy industry.

He also noted that the entertainment industry will on November 14th in Abuja celebrate a Nigerian music icon 2Face Idebia’s 25 years on the stage. And urged Nigerians to always look at the art in order to enjoy it and not the personality behind the art.

The night of a thousand laughs was a brain child of Opa Williams, Oke Bakasi and Reginal Ebere in 1994 and it birthed it’s first edition in 1995.

The Senior Manager, Sales and Trade Development for MTN Nigeria, Abuja, Fasa Obazenu, on his part said MTN Nigeria had helped performers sharpen their craft, reach wider audiences, and turn their passion into sustainable careers.

Obazenu said that beyond connectivity, the company had made talent scouting a core part of its mission by searching for bright sparks in every corner of the nation.

“Just like the slogan says, MTN everywhere you go. We look for talent everywhere we go. And the entertainment sector is one sector that has showcased growth over time.

“So, all along MTN has always been partnering with them to support them, to bring them to the level that they’re in. We have been part of that journey. We are part of that success.

“Like every other sector, we have a sponsorship with MTN Nigeria, looking at museum centers, drama, comedy, and sponsorship of shows, we will support artists and the rest of them,” he said.

He also noted that MTN Nigeria, has been of great support to the entertainment industry in the areas of museums, drama productions, comedy shows, and broader artist development programmes.