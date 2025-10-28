Babachir Lawal: APC Now Haven for EFCC Fugitives

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and National Vice Chairman of African Democratic Congress(ADC), Babachir Lawal, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had become a haven for individuals evading prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking during an ADC stakeholders’ meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend, Lawal predicted that both APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be defeated in the 2027 general election, citing widespread dissatisfaction with the current governance.

“It is my belief that more patriots will soon join us even as the PDP self-destructs and the APC becomes a haven for EFCC fugitives,” he said.

Lawal accused APC of being unrealistic, alleging that the party is accustomed to predetermining election outcomes.

“This is pure delusion because it will not happen. Nigerians will back us to frustrate any criminal manipulation of the 2027 election results,” he asserted.

Lawal, however, warned that not every politician defecting from other parties would be accepted into ADC, “lest they corrupt our ideals with attitudes imbibed from their corrupt, undemocratic home parties.”

He described ADC as “a party of visionaries and patriots who are fed up with the direction of the country under the leadership of PDP and APC.

“Every patriotic Nigerian now understands that our country has reached the edge of a cliff. The ADC offers Nigerians an opportunity to make a U-turn, recalibrate, and redirect our governance toward a progressive, people-centric system.”

The former SGF also took a swipe at the Adamawa State government, saying in over six years of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration, there are “no people-oriented projects”.

He stated, “All we get from over six years of PDP governance is a couple of flyovers carrying scanty traffic despite billions of naira accruing to the state.

“Sometimes, I wonder whether the money leaves Abuja for Yola at all.”

He said the state received N128.81 billion between January and June 2025, “yet all we have to show are four flyovers and one underpass”.