Petralon Inaugurates Host Community Development Trusts for Dawes-Island Communities

Oriarehu Bonny

Petralon 54, an indigenous exploration and production company assigned the sole operatorship of the Dawes-Island Field in Rivers State, has formally inaugurated Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) for Dawes-Island communities – Ogoloma and Koniama (Okochiri and Koniju) in Okrika Local Government Area.

By this corporate action, Petralon 54, a subsidiary of Petralon Energy, has yet again demonstrated its commitment to regulatory compliance, responsible business practices, stakeholder’s wellbeing, and community development.

The inauguration ceremony, witnessed by major industry stakeholders, which included top government functionaries, oil industry regulators, community and women leaders, chiefs, and representatives of the traditional rulers (Amanayabos) of the host communities, held in Port Harcourt.

Welcoming guests to the event, Founder and CEO of Petralon Energy, Ahonsi Unuigbe said that “instituting the HCDT is not just compliance with Section Three of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, 2021), but an expression of our company’s ingrained culture of identifying, addressing and aligning with the needs and aspiration of our stakeholders, especially the communities hosting our operations”.

He added that “I am excited that we are making history today by coming together to create a beautiful future for the next generation and charting a path for sustainable partnership, empowerment and inclusive growth with the inauguration of Development Trust for our host communities”.

Earlier, Executive Director, Petralon 54, Uduakobong Equere, said; “today’s event reflects a shared commitment to progress, equity, and sustainability. It marks a new phase in our collective journey – one that places community development, transparency, and inclusiveness at the heart of extractive industry operations”.

“These Trusts belong to the people of Ogoloma and Koniama, and they are designed to ensure that the benefits of oil and gas operations are visible, measurable, and sustainable at the grassroot level”, he concluded.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Okochiri Host Community Development Trust, and spokesperson for the Okochiri Kingdom, Chris Biriowu, commended the board and management of Petralon 54 Ltd for their forthrightness, commitment, and interest in the wellbeing of the people of Okochiri and the entire community.

“I am happy to be a part of this process that will bring empowerment to our people and development to our community. I applaud the leadership of Petralon 54 for their transparency and noble intensions and would like to assure the company of the cooperation of the people of Okochiri”.