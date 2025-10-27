Makanjuola: Fuel Subsidy Removal, Exchange Rate Harmonization, Steps Towards Resetting Economy for Sustainable Devt

Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola is a former Deputy Chief Staff to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and now a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state. In this interview, he spoke with Hammed Shittu on a wide range of national issues after the State APC Stakeholders Meeting held in Ilorin recently. Excerpts:

What is your take on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the Last two years?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage in taking bold policy decisions necessary for the long-term stability and growth of our nation. The removal of fuel subsidy and the harmonization of the exchange rate, though initially painful, are steps towards resetting our economy for sustainable development. In the area of infrastructure, social investment, security, and renewed diplomacy, we are beginning to see gradual progress. While challenges remain, it is clear that the President is laying a solid foundation for the future. As to whether he deserves a second term, it is ultimately for Nigerians to decide, but I believe if the current trajectory is sustained and deepened, the administration will earn the trust of Nigerians for continuity and I am positive on that fact.

As a two term federal House of Representatives member, how can you assess the present members of the 10th National Assembly?

As a two-term former member of the House of Representatives, and one who had worked in official capacity with the leadership of the National Assembly for years, I understand the enormous expectations Nigerians place on the legislature. The 10th National Assembly has started on a modest but steady note. We have seen interventions in critical areas such as economic reforms, security, and oversight of government agencies. However, Nigerians expect more vibrancy and responsiveness to their yearnings. The legislators must continue to strengthen and sustain its independence while working harmoniously with the executive to deliver good governance. This is very important.

The reported cases of Insecurity in Nigeria especially in Kwara state is highly alarming, what do you think the way out?

It is a fact that Insecurity remains one of the most pressing challenges confronting our nation at the moment. I am aware of the tremendous efforts being made and achieved by our security agencies across board. It is our collective responsibility to encourage intelligence gathering while the government should equally boost the moral of our personnel at the the battle field. For Kwara State and other affected areas, the solution lies in a multi-pronged approach: strengthening community policing, improving intelligence gathering, investing in modern security technology, and addressing the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. I believe with the current synergy between federal and state governments, coupled with local community participation as we are witnessing currently, we can drastically reduce the menace. You will agree with me that in most of this banditry attack and kidnapping, there are informant within the community. As people, we need to collaborate and fish out these elements in our midst for lasting solutions.

What moves you to dump your former party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)?

My decision to join the APC was informed by a deep conviction to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the Nation and Kwara State under a progressive platform. I saw in the APC a party that is people-oriented, reform-driven, and genuinely committed to development of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kwara State under the leadership of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. My move was not out of personal interest but borne out of the need to align with the aspirations of my people, who overwhelmingly support the APC in the state. As you know, all politics are local. Moreso, I am not the only one bearing the name, Gbenga Makanjuola. There are thousands of people and well wishers who share that name with me ideologically and with total believe in my leadership. Hence, whatever they decides is my interest because, I can’t do it alone and i am happy for that.

What can you say about the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Administration in the last six years?

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has, over the last six years, demonstrated visionary and pragmatic leadership. His focus on education, healthcare, road infrastructure, entrepreneurship support and youth empowerment has transformed Kwara State into a model of inclusive governance. His administration has restored people’s confidence in government and laid a foundation for sustainable development. The Governor deserves commendation for his humility in delivery, accessibility, and commitment to service delivery. I can see that his administration is not about merry making, rather it is service oriented and that’s what Kwara needs. I believe he still has a lot in stock for the development of Kwara State, hence the Governor needs our total support and encouragement .

How prepared is your party, APC, ahead of 2027 elections in Kwara?

The APC in Kwara State remains the party to beat. Our achievements in governance at both the federal and state levels speak for themselves. While opposition parties like the PDP and ADC are free to contest, we are confident that our record of performance, unity, and grassroots support will give us an edge in 2027. Politics is about the people, and the people of Kwara have continued to repose their trust in the APC.

What can you say about the Local Government Autonomy in the country?

The Constitution has indeed granted autonomy to local governments, but implementation remains a challenge due to structural and political factors. I strongly support genuine autonomy for local governments because they are the closest to the people. Effective local government administration will promote rural development, create jobs, and reduce the burden on state governments. It is my hope that the political will to actualize this provision will be demonstrated without further delay.

What is your opinion of the call on conduct of all elections in a single day in the country?

The idea of conducting all elections in one day has its merits and demerits. On one hand, it saves cost and reduces the fatigue associated with staggered elections. On the other hand, it may overstretch our electoral body and security agencies. Personally, I believe Nigeria can gradually move towards that direction, provided we strengthen our electoral processes, logistics, and technology to ensure credibility and efficiency.

What can you say on the planned move to increase the salary of political office holders in the country?

While I appreciate the need to review remuneration from time to time, I believe that at this critical period, the focus should be on alleviating the hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians. Any discussion about salary increases for political office holders must be approached with caution and sensitivity. Priority should be given to policies that improve the welfare of civil servants, farmers, artisans, and the general populace before any upward review for politicians. Leadership is about sacrifice, and this is one area where we must lead by example.