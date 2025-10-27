Lafarge Africa PLC Records 63% Revenue Growth of N780.48bn in 9 Months

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, recorded sales revenue of N780.48 billion in the nine months of 2025, representing a growth of 63 per cent compared to N479.49 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

A breakdown of the results revealed that Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months period grew from N60.08 billion, in the corresponding period of 2024, to N207.78 billion, representing a 246 per cent increase.

Making the announcement in a press statement, Office of Corporate Communications, Lafarge Africa Plc, said the rise in profit could be attributed to volume growth, efficiency gains, and stability of the naira.

It stated, “Cost of Sales rose from N241.73 billion in 2024 to N324.36 billion in the 9-month period under review in 2025, while administration and selling expenses experienced a sharp rise of 48 per cent from N109.74 billion in 2024 to N162.03 billion in 2025.”

CEO of Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated, “Building on the performance from previous quarters, Q3 results showcase our cost discipline, strategic market positioning, unwavering commitment to value creation, and strong operational efficiency – demonstrated by a +7 percent YoY improvement in capacity utilisation. We ended Q3 with Net Sales up 43 per cent, Operating Profit up 107 per cent, and PAT of N75bn.

“We closed 9 months 2025 with Net Sales and Operating Profit up 63 per cent, and 129 percent, respectively.

“Our nine months 2025 performance reaffirms our resilience, underpinned by sustained volume growth, operational excellence, innovative product offerings, and agile response to market opportunities.

“This performance also reflects our alignment with a more stable naira, the stability of operations, and continued efficiencies across the business. Lafarge Africa is positioned to leverage the strength of Huaxin’s technical and operational capabilities to further improve our supply capacity, core technical skills, and operations.

“Huaxin Cement Group is a leading global cement producer and equipment manufacturer with over 100 years legacy in the cement industry.”

The company said, “As we look forward, we remain attentive to the dynamic macroeconomic environment, and we are confident that our resilience and strategic focus position us to seize emerging opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver lasting value.”

The statement said Lolu Alade-Akinyemi’s “innovative product offerings and efficiency gains drove the company’s outstanding performance in Q3. The last nine months have witnessed the launch of Nigeria’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete, ECOcrete, and ECOplanet Elephant cement, in our Western Market, to complement the product success recorded following the launch in the Eastern market in 2024.”

It indicated that the Larfage CEO expressed appreciation to shareholders, customers, and partners for their continued confidence and support, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering long-term value despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The outlook remains positive, with the buildings market expected to grow significantly, he stated, adding that the market growth for the rest of the year is projected to align with the strong upward trend observed in the first nine months of the year.

“The focus remains to seize emerging opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver lasting value to our stakeholders,” the statement quoted the CEO of Lafarge Africa PLC as saying.