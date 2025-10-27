“Innovation Must Balance Inclusion”: Eniola Orireyemi Moderates High-Impact Panel on Africa’s Financial Future

At the Prosper x Vesti Conference 2025, leading voices from Africa’s financial ecosystem convened to discuss “The Future of Finance & Capital in Africa.” The conversation, moderated by Eniola Orireyemi, a performance and lifecycle marketing expert working across the EMEA region, brought together senior executives from Parallex Bank, FBNQuest, Vesti AI, and Kredete for a deep dive into innovation, access, and inclusion in Africa’s financial systems.

The panel explored how emerging technologies, smarter data systems, and inclusive policies can redefine access to credit and capital across the continent. In guiding the discussion, Orireyemi emphasized that Africa’s financial evolution must balance innovation with inclusion, noting that “access to capital is only meaningful when it leads to shared prosperity, and that depends on how we design systems that people can trust.”

Drawing from her experience scaling fintech and technology solutions across markets, Orireyemi steered the conversation toward actionable insights, inviting panelists to share real-world examples of how financial institutions and startups can collaborate to unlock growth.

The session underscored Africa’s growing leadership in designing financial solutions that are not only adaptive but uniquely tailored to local realities. Attendees described the discussion as one of the most pragmatic and forward-looking of the two-day event.

The Prosper x Vesti Conference, themed “Root to Riches: Africa Climbing,” took place October 23–24, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos. Sponsored by organizations including Nestlé and ProvidusBank, the summit continues to serve as a hub for visionary dialogue shaping the future of finance, innovation, and prosperity in Africa.