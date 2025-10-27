APC Zamfara Slams Shinkafi, Praises Tinubu’s War on Insecurity

Onuminya Innocent

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, describing him as a serial betrayer driven by envy, frustration, and meddlesomeness.

In a statement issued by the party Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

According to the statement, “Shinkafi’s actions are motivated by a desperate quest for relevance, and he has been maligning former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who provided him with political shelter in 2019 after he lost relevance in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).”

The party claimed that Shinkafi’s allegations about Kabiru Mafara being forced out of the APC are false, stating that Mafara left voluntarily.

The state APC asserted that it has never been more united in Zamfara State, crediting the commitment of leaders like Minister Matawalle, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, and former Governor Mamuda Shinkafi.

The APC expressed confidence in its strong comeback in Zamfara State in 2027, despite Shinkafi’s betrayal, and warned him to redress himself or face consequences. The party thanked President Tinubu for trusting Matawalle and addressing insecurity.

“Since 2019 when Bello Mohammed Matawalle became governor in Zamfara State, Shinkafi who had lost it all in APGA and was in desperate search for a place, found succour in the new government of Matawalle who he found accommodating.

“Even when he claimed to have brought in his APGA supporters to Matawalle, the supporters had to leave him to follow Matawalle”

“Having lost it all, Sani Shinkafi retreated to Zamfara seeking absorption from the PDP governor even as he claims to be an APC member and in trying to manipulate the government into liking him. He felt the best way is to start causing trouble for former Governor and now Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle since that is an easy spot on governor Dauda Lawal who always sees Matawalle as a threat.

The party said Shinkafi’s claim that Kabiru Mafara was forced out of the APC smacks of deliberatel attempt to distort facts because Marafa who couldn’t secure any appointment left on his own volition.

“Marafa even boasted that he had made several moves against and for the APC to sack him but it didn’t which was why he exited himself”

APC said even close supporters of Marafa and Sani Jahi, a member of the House of Representatives who was also suspended by the party, are well aware of the circumstances that led to their exits.

The party insisted that there was no division in its rank as claimed noting that the APC has never been so united in Zamfara as it is now, owing to the dogged commitment of the trio of Minister Matawalle, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, Senator Yarima Bakura, former governor Mamuda Shinkafi among others.

“It was this unity that made the APC to overwhelmingly defeat the ruling PDP in the state at the recent by-election for Kaura-Namoda South State Assembly election and we remain highly confident that even with the combination of betrayers like the money seeking monger Sani Shinkafi, anti party activist Sani Jaji and envious Kabiru Mafara, the APC is heading for a strong comeback in Zamfara come 2027.

“As APC is waxing stronger in Zamfara State will ensure that no stone is left unturned especially those with ill motive against the party’s success and unity.

“ The party is calling on Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi to redress himself or face the consequences of his actions because we know of all his romance with the PDP in the state.”

In contrast, Shinkafi has called on President Tinubu and APC national chairman to urgently address the widening divisions within the party in Zamfara State, warning that internal rivalries and factionalism could hand victory to the opposition in 2027.