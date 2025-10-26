THE SACKING OF THE SERVICE CHIEFS​​​​​​​​​​

​

In Nigeria’s complex political and security terrain, the recent announcement of the removal of all service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sparked widespread debate, intrigue, and speculation. Coming just days after social media buzzed with rumours of a possible coup attempt, the move has inevitably been viewed through the dual lenses of political calculation and national stability. But beyond the chatter lies a deeper question: is this a demonstration of control or a show of confidence in the future direction of the country’s security architecture?



For any government, especially in a democracy as fragile as Nigeria’s, reshuffling the military hierarchy is not a trivial matter. It signals intention, strategy, and, in some cases, apprehension. Since independence, the Nigerian military has been both a pillar of national defence and a tool of political power, a duality that continues to shape the country’s security discourse. Therefore, any sudden change at the top naturally invites scrutiny.



President Tinubu’s decision could be read as an effort to consolidate authority amid lingering internal uncertainties. The military remains one of the most powerful institutions in Nigeria, and its loyalty is paramount to the survival of any civilian administration. By appointing new service chiefs, the President may be seeking to inject fresh energy and align the security leadership with his evolving vision — one that demands loyalty, efficiency, and adaptability in confronting both internal and external threats.



Yet, the timing raises questions. Only days earlier, Nigerians woke up to viral claims about discontent within the armed forces — rumours that were swiftly dismissed by the Defence Headquarters as unfounded. But in the country’s political psychology, such rumours rarely vanish without leaving traces of suspicion. Against this backdrop, the overhaul of the military top brass seems more than coincidental; it appears strategic, even preemptive.



However, to view the move solely through the lens of paranoia would be simplistic. There is also an argument to be made that Tinubu’s decision demonstrates confidence — a readiness to recalibrate Nigeria’s security leadership without fear of backlash. This interpretation paints the President as assertive and deliberate, not reactive. It aligns with his broader approach to governance, one that often involves calculated disruption to achieve control.



For the Nigerian public, weary of recurring insecurity and governance fatigue, what matters most is not the politics behind the shake-up but its tangible outcomes. The nation is still grappling with multiple security fronts: terrorism in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, separatist agitations in the Southeast, and communal clashes across the Middle Belt. Changing service chiefs alone cannot resolve these crises unless accompanied by reforms in intelligence coordination, logistics, welfare, and civilian oversight.



Historically, reshuffling the military has often produced mixed results. While it may reinvigorate command structures temporarily, it does not automatically translate to improved field performance. What Nigeria needs is continuity of strategy, institutional accountability, and a shift from reactive to preventive security measures. The emphasis should be on strengthening joint operations, revitalizing training doctrines, and deepening collaboration between the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and internal security institutions to ensure coherence in national defence.



Ultimately, President Tinubu’s latest move should be seen as both a test and an opportunity — a test of his political dexterity to manage the military institution without triggering internal discontent, and an opportunity to redefine the strategic posture of Nigeria’s defence and security apparatus. The success of this reshuffle will not depend on the new names alone but on whether it leads to genuine synergy, morale improvement, and results on the ground.



Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu, Abuja