  • Sunday, 26th October, 2025

Rivers Utd Scale Mozambique’s Black Bulls to Reach Group Stage

Sport | 7 seconds ago

Remo Stars face daunting task of upturning 5-1 defeat against Sundowns

Rivers United made history yesterday becoming the first Nigerian club side in nine years to make it to the money-spinning Group Stage of the CAF Champions’ League after defeating Mozambique’s Black Bulls 3-1 in Uyo.

With a slim 1-0 defeat of the Pride of Rivers People in the first leg in Maputo last week, the Nigerian representatives knew that they need to do something extraordinary to upturn the defeat.

And the aggregate 3-2 win in both legs was just enough to see them through to the group stage.

Wasiu Falolu  set the ball rolling with his opening goal in the 15th minute. Maclyn Biokpo consolidated Rivers United’s lead when he converted from the penalty spot to make it 2–0, putting the Nigerian side ahead on aggregate.

However, the visitors reignited their hopes early in the second half as Moctar Diallo pulled one back for the Black Bulls — a goal that temporarily put pressure on the home side, who faced possible elimination via the away-goal rule.

Rivers United, undeterred, regained their rhythm and sealed victory in the 76th minute when Timothy Zachariah fired in a stunning effort to restore the two-goal cushion and secure a 3–1 win on the night.

The triumph marks a significant milestone for Nigerian club football, as Rivers United become the first team from the country to reach the Champions’ League group stage since Enyimba International achieved the feat in 2016.

The Port Harcourt-based side will now await the draw for the group stage as they continue their quest for continental glory.

Nigeria’s other team in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars are in South Africa for an uphill task of how to overturn a 5-1 home defeat in Abeokuta last week against Mamelodi Sundowns.

