Anambra Police Committed to Ensuring Security in Guber Poll, Not Interested in the Winner, Says CP Orutugu 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu has said that police in the state have no interest in the governorship candidate who will emerge victorious in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Orutugu said what is paramount to operatives of the command is how to ensure security before, during and after the election, which will be held on November 8.

He stated this during a visit to Aguata and Otuocha Area Commands to interface with security stakeholders and officers and men of the command serving in the areas.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the visit was as part of ongoing security engagements ahead of the election.

Ikenga quoted Orutugu as saying: “The Nigeria Police Force remains a strictly neutral and non-partisan institution. The Police are not interested in who wins or loses the election, but is firmly committed to ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful, credible, secure and free of violence before, during and after the polls.”

Ikenga further added that: “CP Orutugu charged Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Commanders and operational teams to demonstrate professionalism, discipline, courtesy and firmness, especially as political activities intensify.

“He emphasised that officers must remain apolitical and guided strictly by the Electoral Act, the Police Code of Conduct and Standard Operational Procedures,” he added.

He said the commissioner also held stakeholder engagements involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, town union executives, youth and women organisations, local vigilante groups and other community security structures.

“The dialogue focused on strengthening local intelligence sharing, discouraging voter intimidation, countering electoral violence, and promoting peaceful civic participation.

“He emphasised that the peace, unity and collective stability of Anambra State remain paramount and above partisan interests,” he said.